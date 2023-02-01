Read full article on original website
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
WEAU-TV 13
Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta, Wis. man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about eight miles, ending when the driver finally pulled over to the side of Highway 95, west of the county line in Trempealeau County.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
WEAU-TV 13
DOJ provides update to Dunn County officer involved critical incident investigation
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 around 9:08 p.m. The...
wiproud.com
Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
news8000.com
Bomb threat left on bathroom wall of primary school in Chippewa County
CADOTT, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities searched a primary school in Chippewa County after a bomb threat was discovered on the wall of the girls' bathroom Wednesday. The Cadott School District notified the community via Facebook post around 2 p.m.
news8000.com
Suspect arrested in case of tamarin monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo, police say
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Dallas and charged in connection with the suspected theft of a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys that were recovered unharmed this week in an abandoned home a day after they vanished from the Dallas Zoo, police said. Davion Irvin was arrested late Thursday...
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
WEAU-TV 13
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission bound over for trial
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A judge has found probable cause that a felony was committed and has bound over for trial a woman charged with removing a dying patient’s foot without permission for arraignment next month. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand, who is charged with physical abuse of...
715newsroom.com
Party Over For Barron Co. Couple
A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two teenagers. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house.
news8000.com
Sun Country Airlines partners with Landline to launch van service for Eau Claire passengers
EAU CLAIRE (WKBT) - Sun Country Airlines and Landline are introducing a new service for Eau Claire passengers. Starting in March, Sun Country and Landline will be launching a van service connecting passengers from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
WEAU-TV 13
Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
