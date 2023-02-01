ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta, Wis. man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about eight miles, ending when the driver finally pulled over to the side of Highway 95, west of the county line in Trempealeau County.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
715newsroom.com

Party Over For Barron Co. Couple

A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two teenagers. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house.
WEAU-TV 13

Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

