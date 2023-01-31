Read full article on original website
Carl Junction girls pushes on with a big win against Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday night, the Joplin Eagles girls basketball team was at home to host the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs. After a tight first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs came alive in the second quarter and pushed on to win 64-23. They now go on to 19-1 on the season and will be on the […]
Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls basketball topples Boonville in Southern Boone Classic
Hickman girls basketball picked up its first win in the Southern Boone Classic, beating Boonville 64-32 in its Pool A game Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies will have to compete again in pool play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Elizabeth, which picked up a victory over Boonville on Monday.
Columbia Missourian
MU softball's Laird earns third preseason honor
Missouri softball shortstop Jenna Laird was selected to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC softball team after the Southeastern Conference released its list of 22 players on the squad Thursday. This newest recognition joins a long list of preseason accolades for the junior. Earlier this year, she was named to the Top...
🏀 Hays returns to action with sweep of Scott City
SCOTT CITY - Hays High played their first game since January 21st, traveling to Scott City on Tuesday evening. Hays scored the first seven points and never trailed on their way to a 46-32 win over Scott City. The fewest points the Indians led by all night was five at 7-2 and 9-4. Hays pushed their advantage to 16-4 after one quarter but went quiet in the second. The Indians scored just two points. The defense however was stout enough to give up only eight points and still lead 16-4 at halftime.
KTLO
MHHS wrestling teams host West Plains for Senior Night
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams are scheduled to be back at the Hangar on Thursday. It’s Senior Night as the Bombers and Lady Bombers take on West Plains. Action begins at 5.
