Columbia Missourian

Hickman girls basketball topples Boonville in Southern Boone Classic

Hickman girls basketball picked up its first win in the Southern Boone Classic, beating Boonville 64-32 in its Pool A game Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies will have to compete again in pool play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Elizabeth, which picked up a victory over Boonville on Monday.
BOONVILLE, MO
MU softball's Laird earns third preseason honor

Missouri softball shortstop Jenna Laird was selected to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC softball team after the Southeastern Conference released its list of 22 players on the squad Thursday. This newest recognition joins a long list of preseason accolades for the junior. Earlier this year, she was named to the Top...
COLUMBIA, MO
Hays Post

🏀 Hays returns to action with sweep of Scott City

SCOTT CITY - Hays High played their first game since January 21st, traveling to Scott City on Tuesday evening. Hays scored the first seven points and never trailed on their way to a 46-32 win over Scott City. The fewest points the Indians led by all night was five at 7-2 and 9-4. Hays pushed their advantage to 16-4 after one quarter but went quiet in the second. The Indians scored just two points. The defense however was stout enough to give up only eight points and still lead 16-4 at halftime.
HAYS, KS

