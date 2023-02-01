ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Parks and Recreation to hold meeting about Sports Fieldhouse expansion

Columbia Parks and Recreation will gather public input on the planned expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday at the fieldhouse in A. Perry Philips Park. Plans for the project include four additional hardwood courts, restrooms, office space, a meeting room and common areas, according...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Housing Authority awarded $50,000 grant for development plans

The Columbia Housing Authority has received a $50,000 grant from the Veterans United Foundation that will go toward renovations for its Kinney Point Resource Center as part of its development plans. This funding comes after the authority received previous grants for the construction of 24 housing units at its Kinney...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Community solar program is what Columbia needs for clean energy

“We need every ounce of solar energy we can get,” I said to myself earlier this month. It was a rare sunny January afternoon and I was outside, looking at my rooftop solar panels, when a neighbor who was out for a walk stopped and struck up a conversation.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Basye will be a CPS board candidate, county clerk confirms

Former state Rep. Chuck Basye has secured a spot on the ballot for Columbia School Board, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon confirmed late Tuesday afternoon. Basye’s lawyer, Brent Haden, filed a judgment that ordered Lennon to put Basye’s name on the ballot. That order was approved by 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs on Tuesday.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LEAVE DISTRICT

Boonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Marriott announced recently her intention to leave the district. Dr. Marriott informed the Boonville Board of Education she will be assuming the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in the Liberty School District. Dr. Marriott assumed the position of Boonville Superintendent in July 2018.
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia events recognize Black History Month

Guest lectures, documentary showings and exhibits are among the events being held in Columbia to recognize Black History Month. MU, Columbia Parks and Recreation and Columbia College are all hosting events throughout the month of February. The theme for this year’s Black History Month is Black Resistance, which aims to...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 18-year-old Tristen Michael Allen Fiedler is wanted for robbery in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-six and 160 pounds. Anyone with information as...
SEDALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Educating future workforce and leaders means giving them a chance to thrive

As someone who has been involved in education for most of my life — either as a student, a teacher/administrator, and/or a parent — I have to admit that I am saddened by what I am seeing as the complete “hijacking” of what it means to educate our children.
939theeagle.com

Police looking for missing Columbia teenager

Police are searching for an 18-year old girl from Columbia who went missing late last week. Officers say Elexis Martin has not been seen since last Thursday around 2 p.m. She was last seen near a home on Garth Avenue and Ash Street. She was wearing a pink and blue tie-dye hoodie and pink athletic pants.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Welfare Check On Homeless Man Leads to Arrest

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Lamine to check on an individual under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the man, it was learned that 56-year-old Jacob R. Marsh, homeless, was wanted on an active parole violation warrant out of Greene County on original charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

