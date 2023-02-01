Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Parks and Recreation to hold meeting about Sports Fieldhouse expansion
Columbia Parks and Recreation will gather public input on the planned expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday at the fieldhouse in A. Perry Philips Park. Plans for the project include four additional hardwood courts, restrooms, office space, a meeting room and common areas, according...
Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Housing Authority awarded $50,000 grant for development plans
The Columbia Housing Authority has received a $50,000 grant from the Veterans United Foundation that will go toward renovations for its Kinney Point Resource Center as part of its development plans. This funding comes after the authority received previous grants for the construction of 24 housing units at its Kinney...
krcgtv.com
Traffic back up near Missouri River Bridge into Jefferson City Thursday morning
Traffic was delayed Thursday morning on Highway 54 and 63 coming into Jefferson City. There was no word on what was causing the backup, but the Missouri Department of Transportation's traffic camera shows vehicles were backed up approaching the Missouri River Bridge from the north. Drivers should be aware of...
kbia.org
Family Regeneration Center seeks to provide access to treatment for women, and foster healing-focused community
Powerhouse Community Development Corporation is a social service organization working to empower individuals and strengthen families in the mid-Missouri area. It serves 600 or so Missourians in a year, and more than 25 percent of them are women. The organization opened the Family Regeneration Center in Columbia last October. It's...
Columbia Missourian
Community solar program is what Columbia needs for clean energy
“We need every ounce of solar energy we can get,” I said to myself earlier this month. It was a rare sunny January afternoon and I was outside, looking at my rooftop solar panels, when a neighbor who was out for a walk stopped and struck up a conversation.
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood apologized to parents in a letter Wednesday following a drag performance at a diversity event held by the city two weeks ago where students were present. The post CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Basye will be a CPS board candidate, county clerk confirms
Former state Rep. Chuck Basye has secured a spot on the ballot for Columbia School Board, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon confirmed late Tuesday afternoon. Basye’s lawyer, Brent Haden, filed a judgment that ordered Lennon to put Basye’s name on the ballot. That order was approved by 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs on Tuesday.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LEAVE DISTRICT
Boonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Marriott announced recently her intention to leave the district. Dr. Marriott informed the Boonville Board of Education she will be assuming the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in the Liberty School District. Dr. Marriott assumed the position of Boonville Superintendent in July 2018.
Columbia Missourian
It's time to end the 'spiral of misunderstanding' about Columbia's diversity breakfast
The drag show performance at the Columbia Values Diversity breakfast and subsequent controversy got me thinking. While walking the dog in the winter cold, under a star-filled sky, I felt a wave of despair in how the public discussion had become so enflamed all around. About opinions in the Missourian:...
Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business
Firefighters were still on the scene past noon of a Monday morning fire at a Jefferson City business. The post Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia events recognize Black History Month
Guest lectures, documentary showings and exhibits are among the events being held in Columbia to recognize Black History Month. MU, Columbia Parks and Recreation and Columbia College are all hosting events throughout the month of February. The theme for this year’s Black History Month is Black Resistance, which aims to...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 18-year-old Tristen Michael Allen Fiedler is wanted for robbery in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-six and 160 pounds. Anyone with information as...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police reopen nearly 30-year-old homicide investigation
Columbia police are reopening an investigation of the 1994 murder of Virginia Davis, the police department said Tuesday. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found dead in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994.
Columbia Missourian
Educating future workforce and leaders means giving them a chance to thrive
As someone who has been involved in education for most of my life — either as a student, a teacher/administrator, and/or a parent — I have to admit that I am saddened by what I am seeing as the complete “hijacking” of what it means to educate our children.
The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832
The historic Redding–Hill House is located in Keytesville, Missouri (Chariton County). It's also been referred to as the Hill Homestead or the House of Seven Hills. The original part of this house was constructed in 1832.
939theeagle.com
Police looking for missing Columbia teenager
Police are searching for an 18-year old girl from Columbia who went missing late last week. Officers say Elexis Martin has not been seen since last Thursday around 2 p.m. She was last seen near a home on Garth Avenue and Ash Street. She was wearing a pink and blue tie-dye hoodie and pink athletic pants.
Welfare Check On Homeless Man Leads to Arrest
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Lamine to check on an individual under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the man, it was learned that 56-year-old Jacob R. Marsh, homeless, was wanted on an active parole violation warrant out of Greene County on original charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
KMZU
Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
