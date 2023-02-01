West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lexington School District Two is helping fifth graders put a little groove in their school year with the return of the ‘Day of Dance’. The annual event is extended to students in Lexington Two to join them at the Magnet school Busbee Creative Arts Academy where they can participate in a day full of dance classes including Jazz and Hip-Hop. They will also have a chance to sit in on classes focusing on musical theatre and creative movement.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO