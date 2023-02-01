Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
South Carolina Adds DeAngelo Gibbs
South Carolina has reportedly added former top recruit DeAngelo Gibbs.
South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
Nyckoles Harbor chooses South Carolina: Nation's No. 1 athlete commits on national television
Nyckoles Harbor, the nation's No. 1 athlete, is headed to South Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound five-star edge rusher chose the Gamecocks over Oregon in a nationally televised announcement at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C. The decision Wednesday morning came after ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler makes strong recruiting pitch to 5-star athlete, major South Carolina target
Spencer Rattler is doing what he can to help South Carolina land 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is a major target for South Carolina and is one of the top players in the country who has not yet announced his commitment. Here’s what Rattler said Tuesday, just one day ahead...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Tech and Clemson University announce new partnership
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands Technical College and Clemson University signed a partnership agreement. The agreement allows Midlands Tech students who are taking architecture classes to transfer to Clemson’s architecture program with advance standing and without losing any credits. “It’s huge because Clemson is a massive school and...
abccolumbia.com
Mortgage rates continue to decline this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to data released today by Freddie Mac, mortgage rates continued to decline this week for the fourth week in a row. The 30 year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.09% during the week ending today which is down from 6.13% last week. A year ago the 30...
abccolumbia.com
Investigations continue into Lexington and Richland school threats, district officials respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Five schools within Lexington School Districts One and Two, and four schools within Richland School District Two have all received threats this week, either by phone or email. In Richland School District Two, Spring Valley High School and Richland Northeast High School, as well as...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
wach.com
Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington District One schools return to normal schedule tomorrow
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County School District One released an update on tomorrow’s schedule following reports of a threat at Lexington High, Lexington Technology Center, White Knoll High and River Bluff High. Students and employees will be scheduled to report to school at their normal times tomorrow, Feb....
abccolumbia.com
Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
coladaily.com
Two Northeast Columbia high schools evacuated Wednesday, due to a threat
Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Midlands schools move to E-learning due to bomb threat
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Lexington School District One, two high schools in the area have been moved to E-learning today due to a bomb threat. Officials say a threatening email mentioned River Bluff High School and Lexington Technology Center. Lexington High School was also...
abccolumbia.com
‘Day of Dance’ comes to West Columbia
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lexington School District Two is helping fifth graders put a little groove in their school year with the return of the ‘Day of Dance’. The annual event is extended to students in Lexington Two to join them at the Magnet school Busbee Creative Arts Academy where they can participate in a day full of dance classes including Jazz and Hip-Hop. They will also have a chance to sit in on classes focusing on musical theatre and creative movement.
wach.com
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
WIS-TV
Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
abccolumbia.com
Richland One hosts stem showcase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland One students held their sixth annual Stem Showcase. The event was held at the Heyward Career Center where students presented science based projects. The work was submitted by schools based on the level science fair results, and staff recommendations. One consultant says this...
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in Columbia rise to $3.24/gallon average
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia have risen once again. The average price for a gallon of fuel now stands at $3.24, up 15.1 cents compared to last week. According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 24.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
Comments / 0