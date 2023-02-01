ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FanSided

South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers

The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Tech and Clemson University announce new partnership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands Technical College and Clemson University signed a partnership agreement. The agreement allows Midlands Tech students who are taking architecture classes to transfer to Clemson’s architecture program with advance standing and without losing any credits. “It’s huge because Clemson is a massive school and...
CLEMSON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mortgage rates continue to decline this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to data released today by Freddie Mac, mortgage rates continued to decline this week for the fourth week in a row. The 30 year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.09% during the week ending today which is down from 6.13% last week. A year ago the 30...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington District One schools return to normal schedule tomorrow

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County School District One released an update on tomorrow’s schedule following reports of a threat at Lexington High, Lexington Technology Center, White Knoll High and River Bluff High. Students and employees will be scheduled to report to school at their normal times tomorrow, Feb....
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Two Northeast Columbia high schools evacuated Wednesday, due to a threat

Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Midlands schools move to E-learning due to bomb threat

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Lexington School District One, two high schools in the area have been moved to E-learning today due to a bomb threat. Officials say a threatening email mentioned River Bluff High School and Lexington Technology Center. Lexington High School was also...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

‘Day of Dance’ comes to West Columbia

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lexington School District Two is helping fifth graders put a little groove in their school year with the return of the ‘Day of Dance’. The annual event is extended to students in Lexington Two to join them at the Magnet school Busbee Creative Arts Academy where they can participate in a day full of dance classes including Jazz and Hip-Hop. They will also have a chance to sit in on classes focusing on musical theatre and creative movement.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland One hosts stem showcase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland One students held their sixth annual Stem Showcase. The event was held at the Heyward Career Center where students presented science based projects. The work was submitted by schools based on the level science fair results, and staff recommendations. One consultant says this...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices in Columbia rise to $3.24/gallon average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia have risen once again. The average price for a gallon of fuel now stands at $3.24, up 15.1 cents compared to last week. According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 24.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
