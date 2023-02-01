The Philadelphia 76ers will carry plenty of momentum as they begin a three-game road trip in San Antonio against the struggling Spurs on Friday. The 76ers have won eight of their past nine games and will square off against a San Antonio squad that has dropped 15 of its past 17 outings. The Spurs beat Philadelphia on the road in the first week of the season but plenty of water has flowed underneath the bridge since Oct. 22.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO