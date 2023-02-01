Read full article on original website
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury
The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Knicks Ideal Trade Suitor For Raptors' O.G. Anunoby?
The New York Knicks are among the teams linked to Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Jokic and Giannis throw MVP haymakers
If there’s one lesson I’ve learned in covering the NBA more widely this season than I ever have, it’s that the late games are almost always worth staying up for. Late-night Thursday viewers were treated to two of our best MVP candidates showing why they’re on top of the conversation.
Pelicans-Lakers Game Will Broadcast On National TV With LeBron James Close To Making History
All eyes will be on New Orleans Saturday evening with LeBron James on the verge of making history.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month
Joel Embiid collects another monthly accolade.
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
Albany Herald
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
Albany Herald
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
The New York Knicks suffered the wrath of a (relatively) healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a hard-fought overtime victory in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, 129-123. Unsurprisingly, both Lakers stars have popped up on the injury report again as LA prepares for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
Albany Herald
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points lead Bucks past Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo reached the 50-point mark for the third time since the start of January, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a comeback 106-105 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo shot 21-for-39 from the floor and grabbed 19 boards. Khris Middleton added 16 points off the...
Albany Herald
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs' win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Albany Herald
Luka Doncic injured, Mavs still beat Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Albany Herald
All-Stars take on former teams as Kings visit Pacers
Two teams getting All-Star play from 2022 in-season acquisitions go head-to-head Friday night when the Sacramento Kings visit the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The game features Kings big man Domantas Sabonis and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who both found out Thursday that they had made their respective conference's All-Star teams.
Albany Herald
Surging 76ers hit the road to play Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers will carry plenty of momentum as they begin a three-game road trip in San Antonio against the struggling Spurs on Friday. The 76ers have won eight of their past nine games and will square off against a San Antonio squad that has dropped 15 of its past 17 outings. The Spurs beat Philadelphia on the road in the first week of the season but plenty of water has flowed underneath the bridge since Oct. 22.
Albany Herald
Bulls ride balanced attack, exact revenge on Hornets
Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field to boost the Chicago Bulls past the visiting Charlotte Hornets for a 114-98 victory Thursday night. Reserve Coby White, playing against his home-state team, scored 20 points and Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulls avenged a road loss from a week earlier. Andre Drummond came off the bench for 15 points and 11 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan also had 15 points.
Albany Herald
NBA announces 14 reserves for playground-style All-Star Game
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo now know who will join them on the playground for what is the 2023 version of the NBA All-Star Game. The league announced 14 reserves -- seven from each conference -- who will join the previously announced starters that will suit up for either Team James or Team Giannis on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.
Albany Herald
Report: Rondo Working to Join John Calipari’s Kentucky Staff
After a 16-year career, Rajon Rondo hasn’t played in the NBA this season and it seems like he already has lined up the next phase of his career. Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reports Rondo could join John Calipari’s staff at Kentucky as a student assistant beginning in the 2023–24 season.
