ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois bill would alert patients about medical record changes

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3JHW_0kYDxwLz00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill to make sure that patients know about changes to their medical records has been introduced in the Illinois state capitol.

Representative Dan Caulkins, the bill’s sponsor, said that some healthcare provider systems are filtering out information on changes to medical records. He said that the bill is also meant to make sure that patients have the most accurate version of their medical history.

“What we what we hope to accomplish here is to give the patients an opportunity, or the comfort of knowing that what they’re seeing in their medical record is the most current and up to date version,” Caulkins said.

The bill also makes sure that patients know if their records have been altered and why, including after their date of care.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

Kristine Gaunt
2d ago

what gives any Dr or anyone the authority to alter or change someone's medical records

Reply
4
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sosnowski: Illinois State Police should not enforce gun ban until legal challenges sorted out

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) said Wednesday that he believes the Illinois State Police should hold off enforcing the state’s new law banning 170 semi-automatic weapons until a number of legal challenges play out. According to The Center Square, ISP said it has taken action against a gun shop business for “openly […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois group calls for federal funds as childcare costs double

CHICAGO - Any parent will agree that childcare has become unbearably expensive, and officials say the costs of infant and toddler care has doubled since the time before the pandemic. The childcare crisis in Illinois, which has cost families a combined nearly five-billion-dollars, has doubled since 2018. The group "Ready-Nation...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FACT CHECK: Did one Illinois school really get $5 billion for CRT?

(WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) had a lot to say about Illinois education spending during a congressional hearing Wednesday, but people aren’t sure her claims are accurate. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which Comptroller General Gene Dodaro answered questions about the use of federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Another restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order against Illinois’ “assault weapons” ban, adding another 1,690 plaintiffs to the 866 already shielded from the ban. The Center Square reported that a White County judge’s restraining order prevents the state from enforcing the ban on 170 semi-automatic weapons to those who […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief

(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

New features added to iCash website for Illinois residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In honor of National Unclaimed Property Day, you'll want to check the Illinois treasurer's iCash website.There are two new updates - one is a chatbot named Abe, who will answer your questions.And you can also alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.The iCash website is a searchable database to help Illinois citizens locate and claim their property.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois leads states in utility shutoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year. The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022. ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Am I paying too much in taxes in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a study from 2022, Illinois’ state and local taxes have risen from 11.2% in 2019 to 12.9% in 2022. Illinois’s tax burden now ranks the 7th highest in the U.S. Only New York, Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont, California, and New Jersey pay more. Most recent research finds that Illinois’ property […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

As rural areas lose population, some suggest ways to attract residents

(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to lose population, especially in rural areas, smaller communities are exploring ways to attract new residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021. While the state’s most populous areas are losing the largest number of residents, population decline is occurring at the fastest rates in Illinois’ more rural areas. Ben Winchester, a rural sociologist at...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy