Illinois bill would alert patients about medical record changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill to make sure that patients know about changes to their medical records has been introduced in the Illinois state capitol.

Representative Dan Caulkins, the bill’s sponsor, said that some healthcare provider systems are filtering out information on changes to medical records. He said that the bill is also meant to make sure that patients have the most accurate version of their medical history.

“What we what we hope to accomplish here is to give the patients an opportunity, or the comfort of knowing that what they’re seeing in their medical record is the most current and up to date version,” Caulkins said.

The bill also makes sure that patients know if their records have been altered and why, including after their date of care.

