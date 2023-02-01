ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Alabama coach Nate Oats to get extension, raise

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is set to receive a contract extension and raise, pending the approval of trustees, AL.com and CBS Sports reported Thursday. If approved, Oats' contract would be extended through the 2028-29 season and raise his pay to more than $4 million annually, per CBS Sports.
