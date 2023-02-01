Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
PWMania
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
411mania.com
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Is Open To NJPW 'Dream Match' Against Mercedes Moné
A current WWE star wouldn't mind taking a return trip to the Land of the Rising Sun to follow in the footsteps of her stablemates. As of late, WWE has been more open to doing business with other promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Karl Anderson of The O.C. lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17, while Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta at NOAH The New Year 2023.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
411mania.com
Tommy Dreamer, Virgil and More React to Passing of Lanny Poffo
As previously reported, Lanny Poffo, aka The Genius, passed away at the age of 68 earlier today. Several wrestling personalities have already taken to social media to comment on the news, including Tommy Dreamer, Virgil and others. Dreamer wrote: “It has been reported Lanny Poffo has passed away. I always...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
411mania.com
Kenny King Re-Ups With Impact Wrestling for Another Year
– Wrestler Kenny King announced that he’s re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new one-year contract with the company. King announced the news today on The BET 1140 AM Radio Las Vegas. You can see King’s announcement below.
bodyslam.net
Kota Ibushi’s First Post NJPW Appearance Announced
Kota Ibushi is on his way to GCW. Game Changer Wrestling announced that Kota Ibushi will make his GCW debut at The Collective 2023. He is set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and Joey Janela’s Spring Break. Opponents for Ibushi were not announced. Ibushi’s contract with NJPW...
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Returning to the Ring at GCW’s The Collective
– GCW has announced that Kota Ibushi will be returning to the ring and making his GCW debut at The Collective 2023. Per the announcement, Ibushi will be in action for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30 and Joey Janela’s Spring Breka on March 31. Both shows will...
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On Potentially Bringing Back the Winged Eagle WWE Title
Cody Rhodes is a fan of the classic “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship design, and he talked about potentially bringing it back if he wins the title at WrestleMania. Rhodes discussed the idea on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Explains Why He Supports NWA Returning to YouTube
– During a recent interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Trevor Murdoch discussed NWA Powerrr returning to YouTube after a recent weekly run on FITE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Trevor Murdoch on NWA returning to YouTube: “[I] one-hundred percent support it. Anytime you get more eyes on the product,...
411mania.com
AEW Announces Revamp of Community Program, Renamed ‘AEW Together’
All Elite Wrestling has announced a revamp of its community outreach program, which includes the new name ‘AEW Together.’ It includes new goals and new staff members. The announcement reads:. AEW Announces Refresh And Renaming Of Community Program: “AEW Together”. no image. — Revamp Includes Program Restructuring,
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Used for WWE Royal Rumble
– Fightful Select has an update on the WWE NXT Superstars who were used for the Royal Rumble last Saturday. The women’s Rumble match featured appearances from NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell, and Zoey Stark. It was previously reported that Ivy Nile was among the names who were brought in as well. Shawn Michaels informed Fightful that the WWE main roster officials let the NXT brand know who they wanted for the match, while Michaels provided feedback.
Wrestle Zone
Sami Callihan Shares A Pro Wrestling Vision With Jon Moxley, Wants To Make New Stars With Wrestling Revolver
The Wrestling Revolver will present “A Night At The Moxbury” on Thursday, February 2 on FITE. The event will feature appearances from Jon Moxley, as well as matches with Speedball Mike Bailey, Alex Shelley, Rich Swann and Marina Shafir. One name, however, that isn’t on the poster is Sami Callihan, IMPACT Wrestling star and Wrestling Revolver promoter.
Comments / 0