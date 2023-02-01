Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Related
Bobby Hull's grandson responds to critics amid legend's death: 'Makes me want to puke'
The grandson of the late NHL Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, Jude Hull, doesn't appreciate those that have been airing out his grandfather's issues off the ice following his death.
NHL Legend Dies
One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Were Right to Avoid Bo Horvat
There has been lots of talk about the Detroit Red Wings’ interest in Bo Horvat ever since Rick Dhaliwal listed Detroit as a team to watch in trade talks. Dhaliwal is one of the most well-connected insiders in Vancouver (if not the most connected), so I believed him, though it’s strange to hear industry rumors about the Red Wings because Steve Yzerman runs such a tight ship in Detroit that we rarely hear anything slip out. Fortunately for us, Vancouver has been experiencing some tumultuous waters lately, to continue the ship analogy, and it appears Detroit’s interest in Horvat leaked from the Vancouver end.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Jamaal Williams explains why Dan Campbell is a good leader
If you have been in a cave for the past couple of years, let me enlighten you a bit. The Detroit Lions‘ players absolutely love Dan Campbell. Ever since Campbell took over as head coach, players have raved about his ability to relate, and his ability to motivate. On Tuesday, RB Jamaal Williams joined the crew on Good Morning Football, and he explained exactly Campbell is a “good leader.”
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
Which Canucks and Islanders benefit from the Bo Horvat trade?
How the Bo Horvat trade affects the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders, as well as which players benefit.
NASCAR Makes Major Rule Change
In one of the greatest sports moments last year, Ross Chastain made a bold move by deciding to try to wall ride in the final lap in order to advance to Championship 4. The move, straight out of a video game, was one of the most unexpected moves that ended up working successfully but poses an incredibly dangerous risk. The move set the record for the fastest lap time ever at Martinsville, which could lead to other daring individuals attempting the same feat knowing that it works in real life and not just in a video game.
markerzone.com
ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES
There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE
Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
2023 Stanley Cup Midseason Future Odds
The Bruins are the SI Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup entering the All-Star break.
NHL
NHL, Panthers, Penguins spread message of diversity, inclusion in hockey
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Emmanuel Umoffia said he was surprised to see the number of Black people who work at the NHL and its clubs in key positions. "I didn't know," said Umoffia, a 7-foot, 3-inch center for Florida Memorial University's men's basketball team. "Just being here today kind of opened my eyes towards hockey, and I want to be associated with it."
NBC Sports
What we learned about the Capitals in January
Following a red-hot month of December that saw the Capitals turn their season around with an 11-2-2 record, they turned the calendar to 2023 and welcomed a pair of stars back to the fold in center Nicklas Backstrom and right wing Tom Wilson. Though their roster was as close to...
Longtime MLB All-Star Outfielder Announces His Retirement
On Tuesday morning, Dexter Fowler announced his retirement from the MLB. Fowler, 36, started his career with the Rockies. He was then traded twice in a span of two years. Before Fowler had a lengthy stint on the Cardinals, he won a World Series on the Cubs. During the 2016 season, he ...
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
Detroit News
'Oh, man, he's ready': Wayne State welcomes home Tyrone Wheatley
Detroit — He was more talented than pretty much everyone else, because he outworked pretty much everyone else. But Tyrone Wheatley had another trait that stood out even more to Fred Jackson, running-backs coach for Wheatley's final — and best — three seasons at Michigan. It was his curiosity. No matter what Jackson would say, Wheatley always wanted to know why. Not in a confrontational kind of why, mind you. He simply wanted to learn.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was told by Chicago brass that the team was going to draft him with the third overall pick, according to his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. He added his son was excited to join the team and was hurt when they traded up for QB Mitch Trubisky.
saturdaytradition.com
Ronnie Bell draws comparison to current Detroit Lions WR during Senior Bowl workouts
Ronnie Bell is at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week and is looking to impress NFL teams. During one-on-one workouts on Tuesday, Bell drew comparisons to one NFL receiver with a 1,000-yard season in 2022. According to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Bell reminds him a bit “of (an)...
Comments / 0