Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin issues challenge to Tom Brady, LeBron James, Michelle Obama, asking for participation in 3forHeart initiative
The Buffalo Bills’ famous safety, Damar Hamlin, again came into the spotlight (don’t worry, he’s fine) with a revolutionary action that will help save lives. The Bills’ safety suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the game between the Bills and Bengals on January 2. The paramedics’ medical personnel performed excellent prompt CPR, which saved the athlete’s life. Later, he was taken to the UC Medical Center for further treatment.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Olivia Culpo Poses in Sleek Knee-High Boots With Christian McCaffre’s Mom Lisa in Philadelphia
Olivia Culpo looked stylish in head-to-toe black this Sunday while on a trip to Philadelphia in support of her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s team lost by 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing their chances to be at the Super Bowl this year. Before the game, Culpo posed on Instagram alongside her boyfriend’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, who also dressed all in black for the occasion. Later on, the model shared Instagram stories showing the two of them cheering on a bus with the rest of the running back’s family on their way to the game that took place...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0