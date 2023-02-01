Oklahoma was chosen as the unanimous No. 1 in the 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll, the NFCA announced the poll Tuesday. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time the Sooners enter a season in the top spot (2017, '18, ’22, ’23) and the third time OU has been the unanimous choice in the coaches poll, joining the 2017 and 2022 squads. The Sooners have been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO