Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Idaho8.com
Rigby hands Thunder Ridge first loss, advances to 5A High Country championship
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are the first, and so far only team to knock off the Thunder Ridge Titans this season, as Rigby won its third battle against Thunder 53-48 Thursday to advance to the 5A High Country championship. It was a neck-and-neck battle in the first...
Idaho8.com
Madison uses incredible fourth quarter to defeat Highland 47-39
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down five points entering the fourth quarter, the red hot Madison Bobcats played maybe their best quarter of the season to defeat the Highland Rams 47-39 for their ninth straight victory. Madison went on a 14-1 run from the start of the quarter to the end...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Thunder Ridge's Dougal signs with Idaho State
McKay Dougal became the first Thunder Ridge football player to sign with Idaho State, making his decision official on Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of teammates, friends and family. “It kind of happened out of the blue,” Dougal, a defensive lineman, said of the signing.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls' Fedder signs with Montana Western
During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls’ Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon. “Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture...
Idaho8.com
Rigby tops Madison 40-29 to advance in the 5A High Country Tournament
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are off to a good start in districts, as the Trojans defeated the Madison Bobcats Tuesday night 40-29 on home court. It was all Rigby from the get-go. The Trojans jumped out to a big lead with an 11-0 run to start the game.
Idaho8.com
Sugar-Salem’s Ty Hirrlinger signs NLI to play football at Idaho
SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - 3A All-State wide receiver Ty Hirrlinger will play Big Sky football, as Hirrlinger signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the Idaho Vandals. Hirrlinger set a Sugar-Salem school record for receiving yards and receiving TDs in a single season as part of the school's 11-0 state championship-winning campaign last year.
Idaho8.com
Three local squads in first place in latest girls basketball media polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans, Snake River Panthers, and Rockland Bulldogs lead their respective media polls as the district tournament play begins. At a perfect 21-0 this season, the Titans top 5A, while Rockland, who has also led 1AD2 all season, is 18-3 at the top of its class.
Idaho Falls, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Shelley High School basketball team will have a game with Bonneville High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Idaho8.com
Idaho State announces next class of recruits, including 8 players from Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - New ISU Head Coach Cody Hawkins and his staff have built their first recruiting class, which features 30 players, including eight from the Gem State. Among those Idaho natives, three players from East Idaho, McKay Dougal (Thunder Ridge), Mason Fullmer (Highland), and Talan Togiai (Rigby) signed with the Bengals.
In Hawkins' first ISU signing class, Bengals prioritize a few different positions
Cody Hawkins doesn’t have everything figured out. He’s a first-time head coach, and doing so at Idaho State is a little like walking down the hallway with the lights off: You can do it, but it’s going to take just some adjusting. As he built his first ISU singing class, complete with 27 scholarship players, Hawkins stressed one thing to recruits: He doesn’t know what kind of playing time they’ll see this spring, this fall, maybe not even further down the road. As he navigates...
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project
POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
School closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Below is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
eastidahonews.com
Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow
ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
Frigid temps result in local business closure as forecast improves for rest of week
POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business. Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report...
Idaho8.com
Wind Chill Warning issued for Monday night and Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has extended the Wind Chill Warning through Tuesday. Overnight, look for a mostly clear sky, with a low around -20°. Wind chill values as low as -35. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Mostly sunny for Tuesday and staying cold. A high near...
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
eastidahonews.com
Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months
POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
Comments / 0