Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho8.com

Madison uses incredible fourth quarter to defeat Highland 47-39

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down five points entering the fourth quarter, the red hot Madison Bobcats played maybe their best quarter of the season to defeat the Highland Rams 47-39 for their ninth straight victory. Madison went on a 14-1 run from the start of the quarter to the end...
HIGHLAND, IN
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Thunder Ridge's Dougal signs with Idaho State

McKay Dougal became the first Thunder Ridge football player to sign with Idaho State, making his decision official on Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of teammates, friends and family. “It kind of happened out of the blue,” Dougal, a defensive lineman, said of the signing.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls' Fedder signs with Montana Western

During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls’ Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon. “Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Sugar-Salem’s Ty Hirrlinger signs NLI to play football at Idaho

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - 3A All-State wide receiver Ty Hirrlinger will play Big Sky football, as Hirrlinger signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the Idaho Vandals. Hirrlinger set a Sugar-Salem school record for receiving yards and receiving TDs in a single season as part of the school's 11-0 state championship-winning campaign last year.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Idaho Falls, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Shelley High School basketball team will have a game with Bonneville High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Idaho State announces next class of recruits, including 8 players from Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - New ISU Head Coach Cody Hawkins and his staff have built their first recruiting class, which features 30 players, including eight from the Gem State. Among those Idaho natives, three players from East Idaho, McKay Dougal (Thunder Ridge), Mason Fullmer (Highland), and Talan Togiai (Rigby) signed with the Bengals.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

In Hawkins' first ISU signing class, Bengals prioritize a few different positions

Cody Hawkins doesn’t have everything figured out. He’s a first-time head coach, and doing so at Idaho State is a little like walking down the hallway with the lights off: You can do it, but it’s going to take just some adjusting. As he built his first ISU singing class, complete with 27 scholarship players, Hawkins stressed one thing to recruits: He doesn’t know what kind of playing time they’ll see this spring, this fall, maybe not even further down the road. As he navigates...
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project

POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 96.5

Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic

Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow

ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
ASHTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Frigid temps result in local business closure as forecast improves for rest of week

POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business. Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Wind Chill Warning issued for Monday night and Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has extended the Wind Chill Warning through Tuesday. Overnight, look for a mostly clear sky, with a low around -20°. Wind chill values as low as -35. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Mostly sunny for Tuesday and staying cold. A high near...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months

POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
POCATELLO, ID

