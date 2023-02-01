Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million soldUSA DiarioFontana, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno ValleyDebra BlackwellMoreno Valley, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KTLA.com
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Michael Mammone, 58, an emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. Authorities...
SFGate
Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist -- a Laguna Beach doctor -- with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital.
SFGate
2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday at his home in...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in connection with 2021 homicide in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021, in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.
105 freeway reopened after shooting, search for suspects continues
The westbound Century (105) Freeway has been reopened following a full closure near Wilmington Avenue due to a shooting near by. A search is under way in South Los Angeles for suspects.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man arrested in connection with bicyclists death in Orange County
DANA POINT, Calif. – A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — a Laguna Beach doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
SFGate
Police now say no evidence of planned big Hollywood shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police on Thursday said there isn't any evidence that a mass shooting was planned by a man who stockpiled guns and ammunition in his Hollywood high-rise apartment. Braxton Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday after he allegedly made violent threats to security staff at the...
California police investigate triple homicide after 3 found dead in home
Three adults were found dead inside a Southern California home on Tuesday in what police near Los Angeles are investigating as a triple homicide.
danapointtimes.com
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Death of Cyclist After Traffic Collision, Stabbing at PCH, Crown Valley
Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 58-year-old cyclist who was struck in a vehicle collision and reportedly stabbed in a subsequent assault at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Vanroy Evan Smith,...
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man arrested after running into an O.C. cyclist then stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Ca. (Feb. 2, 2023): At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in...
SFGate
Chief: Fatal shooting at LA home was 'targeted assault'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A weekend shooting in which three women were killed at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood was a targeted attack, the city's police chief said Tuesday as investigators continued to search for suspects. Four other people were wounded, two critically, when...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH
A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
2urbangirls.com
Man convicted of molesting five children in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor...
3 people found dead in San Bernardino County home
Three people were found dead inside a Montclair home Monday evening. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Romano Avenue and Olive Street around 9 p.m.
Comments / 2