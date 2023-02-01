Alameda County DA Price to reopen police-involved death cases

Alameda County DA reopens cases of police-involved deaths 02:02

OAKLAND -- The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday it was reopening the investigations into eight officer-involved fatal shootings and in-custody deaths.

District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement the case reviews would be handled by a newly-formed Public Accountability Unit which is tasked with investigating law enforcement misconduct.

The DA's office said the cases to be reopened are:

Cody Chavez involving Pleasanton police in 2022

Caleb Smith involving Hayward police in 2021

Joshua Gloria involving Fremont police in 2021

Vinetta Martin, who died at Santa Rita Jail in 2021

Mario Gonzalez involving Alameda police 2021

Agustin Gonsalez involving Hayward Police in 2019

Mack Jody Woodfox involving Oakland police in 2008

Andrew Moppin-Buckskin involving the Oakland Police in 2007

Still frame from bystander video of the moment of fatal police shooting of domestic violence suspect Cody Chavez, February 17, 2022. Luis Castillo

Price said the creation of the Public Accountability Unit follows through on promises made during her election campaign. The review of the cases would allow her office to determine whether charges should be filed or not.

Under Price's predecessor Nancy O'Malley, the district attorney's office reviewed the circumstances of three officer-involved shooting cases and found in December 2022 that no criminal charges were justified. In April, O'Malley's office also determined three officers "were not criminally liable" for the death of Mario Gonzalez who they pinned to the ground during an arrest in April 2021.

Body camera video shows officers attempting to take Mario Gonzalez into custody on April 19, 2021. Alameda Police Department

"We have seen many thoughts and prayers being bandied about the police murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. The people of Tennessee want accountability - and so do the people of Alameda County," said Price in a prepared statement.

"These reports were released at the 11th hour, just weeks before I took office," she added. "As the top prosecutor, I want to give each case a thorough review to ensure justice has not been forgotten."

The DA's office said that due to the age of some of the cases, the statute of limitations may have run out for certain charges, such as involuntary manslaughter which only has three years to prosecute.

"What we hear first and foremost from families is that they want the police who stole their loved ones held accountable," said Cat Brooks, executive director of the Anti Police-Terror Project, which works to end police violence against communities of color.

"Today a necessary step towards accountability was taken, and we are looking to next hear that these officers will be prosecuted and convicted."