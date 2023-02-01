GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Millions of veterans and their survivors could get new and increased benefits with The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. And nearly seven decades of service men and women are entitled to it.

