The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
College professors are considering creative ways to stop students from using AI to cheat
Some professors say students are using OpenAI's buzzy chatbot, ChatGPT, to pass off AI-generated content as their own.
goodmorningamerica.com
Clever teacher's mental health check-in chart inspires educators to create their own
A teacher has come up with a clever idea to ensure her students have a safe place to share their feelings. Erin Castillo, an educator at John F. Kennedy High School in Fremont, California, created a mental health check-in chart for her students. Now, she's inspiring teachers around the globe to make their own versions of the chart for their classrooms.
US News and World Report
Double Majors in College: What to Know
Taking on two college majors can mean much more work for students, but it may bring a greater reward. According to a 2021 paper in the Columbia Economic Review, pursuing a double major almost always predicts greater earnings than pursuing either major alone. A combination of business and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), two business majors or two STEM majors will be the most lucrative.
The Journal
Meet MathGPT: a Chatbot Tutor Built Specific to a Math Textbook
Micro-tutoring platform PhotoStudy has unveiled a new chatbot built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT APIs that can teach a complete elementary algebra textbook with “extremely high accuracy,” the company said. PhotoStudy, an on-demand 1:1 tutoring solution developed by Hung Tran in 2015, said it can now transform any math...
Infamous fake German heiress Anna Sorokin plans to speak with Harvard MBA students
Harvard business students got a chance to hear from Kim Kardashian last month, and now scammer Anna Sorokin will share her wisdom as a guest speaker.
wiareport.com
Recent Books of Interest to Women Scholars
Women in Academia Report regularly publishes a list of new books that may be of interest to our readers. The books included are on a wide variety of subjects and present many different points of view. The opinions expressed in these books do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board of WIAReport. As an Amazon Associate, WIAReport will earn a fraction of revenue from qualifying purchases.
newsnationnow.com
Analysis: Students lost 35% of school during pandemic
(NewsNation) — An alarming new analysis shows students across the world lost up to 35% of expected learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The data was reviewed and published in the journal Nature Human Behavior. In October, the National Assessment of Educational Progress Exams revealed the devastating effect the pandemic...
From School Dropout to CEO: Advice for Creative Entrepreneurs
The path to entrepreneurship success is often a rocky one, yet incredibly fulfilling all the same. Here are three lessons I've learned on my journey.
wiareport.com
Three Women Scholars Who Have Been Appointed to Endowed Chairs at Research Universities
Will join Yale University in July 2023 as the Wu Tsai Professor in the department of psychology. She will also serve as associate director of the Wu Tsai Institute, and the director of Wu Tsai Institute’s Center for Neurocognition and Behavior. Dr. Nobre joined Oxford University in England in 1994 as the university’s first psychology Junior Research Fellow. Prior to her current appointment as Statutory Chair in Translational Cognitive Neuroscience in 2014, she was the first female Tutorial Fellow in a science discipline at New College. She then was a professor in cognitive neuroscience in the department of experimental psychology.
'This shouldn’t be a surprise' The education community shares mixed reactions to ChatGPT
ChatGPT made headlines for passing the Wharton School of Business MBA exam. Here's why teachers think it's dangerous.
