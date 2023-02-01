Read full article on original website
Emma Richman | Staff Writer
Emma Richman is a staff writer for the Express. This will be her first semester writing for the Express. Emma is passionate about writing in multiple disciplines, such as professional and creative. Emma is primarily interested in writing about news that directly affects Sacramento and its citizens during her time on the Express. She seeks to shed light on important issues such as social and economic inequality through her feature stories. As humans continue to exist in a world continuously battling horrific injustice, Emma felt called toward helping in this pursuit the way she knows best, through writing. She enjoys reading and writing fiction in her free time, and makes sure to at least attempt The New York Times crossword every day.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg is piloting a reparations program for Black Sacramento residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, the California Reparations Task Force held meetings in San Diego. During the hearings, Sacramento’s mayoral team discussed their reparations pilot project. Sacramento is following suit as cities across the country are starting to push for reparations at a local level including San Francisco,...
Economic mobility adviser Michael Tubbs says inequities and old narratives about multifamily housing need to be fixed
Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs has been an advocate for overcoming adversity since he was a child. No surprise, then, that California’s housing shortage — and broader poverty crisis — has been a major focal point throughout his political career. In 2016, Tubbs was elected as mayor...
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA
San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
davisvanguard.org
Students Forced to Camp Out in Frigid Weather to Get Housing
Davis, CA – If the city council thought they had solved the problem of student housing with the approvals of multi-student housing projects over the last several years, those beliefs were dashed by a string of student commenters who told them otherwise. “Last Tuesday night at my apartment complex,...
KCRA.com
Dixon Unified school officials react to racist Instagram post of students, principal
DIXON, Calif. — The Dixon Unified School District on Wednesday said it is looking into a racist Instagram post that included pictures of several of its students and a school principal. Dixon Unified Superintendent of Schools Brian Dolan spoke about the social media post, which shows several photos of...
KCRA.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
Revolving door: Sacramento homeless to the emergency room and back again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento and UC Davis Health is looking into the impacts of those experiencing homelessness and their time in the emergency room. It’s a concept called a "revolving door." Treating those experiencing homelessness, sending them back out to the street only for them...
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘This is a place to honor Tyre’: Sacramento family and friends attend skate park vigil
Over 100 people gathered Monday on a chilly night at a Sacramento skate park to remember Tyre Nichols, share stories about the lasting bonds he made there and describe his warm, comforting smile that could light up a room. Ryan Wilson was 12 years old when he met Nichols at...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
KCRA.com
Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa
Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
Dixon Unified School District investigating racist Instagram post
DIXON — The Dixon Unified School District has opened an investigation into a racist Instagram post that allegedly included photos of students and staff.The Superintendent Brian Dolan said that the post showed 20 photos of Black and biracial students and at least one staff member from John Knight Middle School using a racist term. Written over the images were the words "Happy black history month to all the monkeys."The DUSD says that the post was made by one of their seventh graders during lunch.Dolan said this in a statement, Never in my thirty-five years in education have I seen something so...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Joint Union High School District: Feb 2023 Superintendent Message
Roseville, Calif.- We are quickly moving forward in our spring term, and there is a lot going on at Roseville Joint Union High School District in February. This month we commemorate School Counselors Week, which is an opportunity for us to acknowledge the amazing contributions of school counselors all over the nation – and especially right here at RJUHSD! I want to offer a special thanks to each and every one of our counselors who guides students in planning their futures and encourages them to dream big.
'OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience' set to premiere in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An exciting new musical is coming to Sacramento just in time to celebrate Black History Month. “OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience” is a hip-hop musical dedicated to telling the stories of history not often heard in schools. “There are moments in this show that...
'I'm sorry': Sacramento Councilmember Caity Maple addressed criticism over armored vehicle vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento District 5 Councilmember Caity Maple posted a thread to Twitter Wednesday explaining her decision to join councilmembers who voted 7-2 to approve the police department's purchase of a third armored vehicle. Dozens of comments were left on Maple's social media pages criticizing her recent vote...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA
Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
thisisrnb.com
Sol Blume 2023 Festival Returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California
Sol Blume the independently-owned R&B music festival will return to Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, 2023. This year, the R&B, Soul & Hip-Hop Music Festival line-up includes some of today’s hottest acts such as Brent Faiyaz, Ella Mai, Kehlani, Chloe, Pink Sweat$, Sabrina Claudio, Teyana Taylor, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Badda$$, Jessie Reyez, Mariah The Scientist, Amber Mark, Alex Isley, Larussell, Fana Hues, Rini, Christain Kuria, and so many more exciting artists.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Racist Instagram post at Dixon school, Newsom seeks limits on concealed guns, $1.3 billion expansion at SMF
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
