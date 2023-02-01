Emma Richman is a staff writer for the Express. This will be her first semester writing for the Express. Emma is passionate about writing in multiple disciplines, such as professional and creative. Emma is primarily interested in writing about news that directly affects Sacramento and its citizens during her time on the Express. She seeks to shed light on important issues such as social and economic inequality through her feature stories. As humans continue to exist in a world continuously battling horrific injustice, Emma felt called toward helping in this pursuit the way she knows best, through writing. She enjoys reading and writing fiction in her free time, and makes sure to at least attempt The New York Times crossword every day.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO