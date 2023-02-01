ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saccityexpress.com

Emma Richman | Staff Writer

Emma Richman is a staff writer for the Express. This will be her first semester writing for the Express. Emma is passionate about writing in multiple disciplines, such as professional and creative. Emma is primarily interested in writing about news that directly affects Sacramento and its citizens during her time on the Express. She seeks to shed light on important issues such as social and economic inequality through her feature stories. As humans continue to exist in a world continuously battling horrific injustice, Emma felt called toward helping in this pursuit the way she knows best, through writing. She enjoys reading and writing fiction in her free time, and makes sure to at least attempt The New York Times crossword every day.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Michelsen Report

Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA

San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
MANTECA, CA
davisvanguard.org

Students Forced to Camp Out in Frigid Weather to Get Housing

Davis, CA – If the city council thought they had solved the problem of student housing with the approvals of multi-student housing projects over the last several years, those beliefs were dashed by a string of student commenters who told them otherwise. “Last Tuesday night at my apartment complex,...
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KQED

How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa

Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dixon Unified School District investigating racist Instagram post

DIXON — The Dixon Unified School District has opened an investigation into a racist Instagram post that allegedly included photos of students and staff.The Superintendent Brian Dolan said that the post showed 20 photos of Black and biracial students and at least one staff member from John Knight Middle School using a racist term. Written over the images were the words "Happy black history month to all the monkeys."The DUSD says that the post was made by one of their seventh graders during lunch.Dolan said this in a statement, Never in my thirty-five years in education have I seen something so...
DIXON, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Joint Union High School District: Feb 2023 Superintendent Message

Roseville, Calif.- We are quickly moving forward in our spring term, and there is a lot going on at Roseville Joint Union High School District in February. This month we commemorate School Counselors Week, which is an opportunity for us to acknowledge the amazing contributions of school counselors all over the nation – and especially right here at RJUHSD! I want to offer a special thanks to each and every one of our counselors who guides students in planning their futures and encourages them to dream big.
ROSEVILLE, CA
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA

Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
ROSEVILLE, CA
thisisrnb.com

Sol Blume 2023 Festival Returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California

Sol Blume the independently-owned R&B music festival will return to Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, 2023. This year, the R&B, Soul & Hip-Hop Music Festival line-up includes some of today’s hottest acts such as Brent Faiyaz, Ella Mai, Kehlani, Chloe, Pink Sweat$, Sabrina Claudio, Teyana Taylor, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Badda$$, Jessie Reyez, Mariah The Scientist, Amber Mark, Alex Isley, Larussell, Fana Hues, Rini, Christain Kuria, and so many more exciting artists.
SACRAMENTO, CA

