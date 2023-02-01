Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
‘A match made in restaurant heaven’: Chickorys at the Palace Cafe
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Chickorys at the Palace brings delicious breakfast and lunch food to the heart of Opelousas. The crew tries to preserve the iconic history of the Palace Cafe. In today’s Acadiana Eats, Chickorys showed off their best sellers: Homemade Beignets and Chickorys Loaded Cheeseburger. Chickorys serves...
Lafayette approves cutting off Mardi Gras alcohol sales in bars at midnight
Lafayette Consolidated Government gave final approval Wednesday to an ordinance that will cut off alcohol sales at bars on Mardi Gras at midnight.
kadn.com
What's Developing In Lafayette: Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, The Cookie Door and Acadiana Gelsoft
Ben Powers, of Developing Lafayette, stopped by News15 at Noon to share the details of the latest businesses popping up in Acadiana. Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, The Cookie Door and Acadiana Gelsoft are the latest businesses to open their doors.
KLFY.com
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
Top U.S. Cities for Mardi Gras Ranked by Lawn Love
Here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate Mardi Gras (besides New Orleans).
KLFY.com
Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
The Best Stop Announces Carencro Location
The Best Stop Cajun Market will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at its newest location in Carencro on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11 am.
bestattractions.org
Impressive Things to Do in Lafayette, Louisiana
Places to visit in Lafayette, LA. There are many things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana. Whether traveling to this city for business or pleasure, you can enjoy plenty of great activities. Lafayette is a quaint city located in Cajun Country in Southwestern Louisiana. The city is home to several festivals and activities throughout the year. In addition, several attractions can be enjoyed with the family.
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana
Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
Registration now open for recycling, additional garbage cart
Acadiana Waste Services is set to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
Check Out This Classic Home for Sale in Washington, La
This gorgeous home could be yours... if you have $4,950,000 to spare. This home, also known as Magnolia Ridge, is located in the town of Washington, La, and will take you back in time. Magnolia Ridge sits on a fifty-eight-acre estate that is surrounded by several dwellings and guest houses....
Dentist office abruptly closes; customers now want their money back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge dentist has seemingly disappeared, leaving patients wondering where he is and wanting their money back. Outside the Esthetic Associates dental office in the Highland Place Shopping Center, the missed delivery notes from FedEx are piling up. “My husband has been here at...
Northside Residents Voice Strong Opposition to Lafayette Consolidated Government Jailhouse Proposal for Willow Street
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Residents on the northside had strong words for Lafayette Consolidated Government at a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Those in attendance were strongly opposed to an LCG proposal to build a new jailhouse just off W. Willow Street. That proposal, those residents claimed, would be damaging to efforts to "change the environment" of the area.
Inside Video Tour of the Newly Opened Regional Homes of Lafayette
Regional Homes of Lafayette, a leading dealer of manufactured homes in the Southeast, recently opened their new dealership at 2815 Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, LA. The new location offers customers a large selection of new homes with competitive pricing options to fit any budget. Additionally, the company offers exclusive floor plans not found elsewhere.
Arnaudville residents sick and tired of water supplier
In St. Martin Parish, Arnaudville residents are continuing to have issues with their water supplier United Water Systems.
theadvocate.com
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
KLFY.com
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension
An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
