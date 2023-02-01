Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
WEAU-TV 13
Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers held a Mathcounts competition at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire. The competition was open to students in grades six through eight who enjoy math and solving problems. Students from 11 schools across Northwest Wis. competed in groups of...
WEAU-TV 13
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls firefighter and a Chippewa Falls police officer are known as an iconic duo around their stations and helping deliver a baby on call only brought them closer together. Firefighter Brooklyn Sommerfeld and police officer Joan Lawcewicz, have many things in common. Near...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rivalry night in Big Rivers Hockey featured Eau Claire Memorial and North and New Richmond vs Hudson. In girls hockey action, CFM took on the Central Wisconsin Storm and the ECA Stars faced off with Black River Falls. In prep basketball Chippewa Falls downed Rice Lake and North fell to Menomonie.
WEAU-TV 13
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
WEAU-TV 13
TIM AND DAWN HERMANN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Tim and Dawn Hermann of Altoona for the Sunshine Award. They are the most incredible neighbors anyone could hope to have. They have been so helpful since they moved in several years ago. Recently, due to heart issues and major surgery, we were unable to clear our driveway during the big storm. Dawn and Tim did such a great job of clearing the ice and snow so we could get out for our medical appointments and we appreciate it so very much. Thank you to both of them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
WEAU-TV 13
BILL AND JON JENNEMAN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My dad, Lloyd Jenneman, turned 91 in August of 2022. He wanted to go hunting one last time. So, with a lot of searching to find an area where he could hunt, his nephew, Bill Jenneman, and Bill’s son, Jon Jenneman, offered the land for him to hunt with easy access to a blind that Jon had for him to use. Maybe, this could be his last time to hunt. We saw deer but didn’t get anything. It was nice to go down memory lane though which made it worth more than getting a deer would have. I am grateful that Bill and Jon Jenneman gave my dad and I the opportunity to have one more hunt together. I just want to say thank you with the Sunshine Award.
Volume One
King Pin Buys Big T’s, Plans for ‘Next Chapter’
Big T’s Saloon, a historic bar and longtime favorite for Bloody Marys in the Chippewa Valley, hit the market on Jan. 5 to the surprise of many. Big T’s regulars and locals wondered what would become of the saloon and its iconic tomato-juice beverages. King Pin Management has...
WEAU-TV 13
New Chippewa Falls museum set to open Friday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Making community history more accessible to all. That’s the goal of a group of Chippewa Valley volunteers. After years of work, that goal will soon become a reality. Inside this building designed to resemble a saw mill that once stood in Chippewa Falls an army...
WEAU-TV 13
MIKE & ADRIENNE CLEVELAND
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Mike and Adrienne Cleveland the Sunshine Award. Mike and Adrienne and their children have been doing volunteer work for over ten years in the Menomonie and Chippewa Valley areas. They currently donate their time at Klein Hall at least twice a month to spend time with the veterans there, playing bingo, bringing snacks, and genuinely enjoying their time with them. Their family also has fun doing holiday themed parties to celebrate with the veterans there. They enjoy volunteering their time to show the gentlemen at Klein Hall that they are truly appreciated. Mike and Adrienne show that a little kindness and time go a long way.
WEAU-TV 13
Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
WEAU-TV 13
DOUG & SALLY MARKEM
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Doug and Sally Markem for the Sunshine Award. They are our neighbors at our cabin in Birchwood. We are not there all the time, so they look after our house. They blow out our driveway, water our garden, mow our yard, and many other things, all without being asked. One time Doug got up on our roof and reattached some shingles that had blown off. They are the best neighbors ever!
WEAU-TV 13
MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER – NEILLSVILLE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville for the Sunshine Award. They deserve this award for the outstanding care they took of me during my stay while I was treated for severe symptoms of influenza A. I was in a very bad physical condition when I arrived in the Emergency Room and their response was immediate and professional. Absolutely every single member of that incredible team saw to my needs with skill, timeliness, professionalism, and compassion. I will always be grateful to those remarkable people.
Volume One
A TASTE OF JERSEY (MIKE’S): First of Two Sub Shops to Open this Spring
Joining the 30+ Jersey Mike’s sub shop locations in Wisconsin and more than 2,500 worldwide, Eau Claire will welcome not one, but two Jersey Mike’s restaurants in 2023. The first of the duo, located at 945 W. Clairemont Ave., Suite C, is currently projected to open in May.
WEAU-TV 13
SHARON LLOYD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Sharon Lloyd for the Sunshine Award. She’s my oldest sister and I love her for all the things she does for me. I love you, Sharon. Tim Oertel.
WEAU-TV 13
MARY SUMMERS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Mary Summers for the Sunshine Award. Mary is a teacher for the Eleva School District who educates and supports students with special needs in high school. She puts her students first in and out of school. Mary impacts not just the students’ lives, but the lives of the parents also. As one of those parents it can be emotionally draining but Mary always has a way to put a happy tear in the eye instead of tears from stress. With all that work she still finds time to help direct the school’s annual musical. It doesn’t stop there though; Mary also is a figure skating coach where she even has students from UWEC. Mary is the teacher who advocates for my daughter in so many ways. If it was not for Mary, I truly don’t know what I would have done. Mary is definitely there for the students, 100 percent. I know it would be a struggle to get my daughter to attend school if it was not for the support of Mary. She has been a big support for our family and many others.
WEAU-TV 13
JAMIE STRASBURG
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Jamie Strasburg for the Sunshine Award. Jamie is a one-of-a-kind person that we are lucky to call our friend! Since we moved here, Jamie and her family have been so kind and welcoming! No matter how busy Jamie is or what she has on her plate, she is always thinking of others. Jamie has randomly sent little “pick me ups,” and things she knows that will help make my days better. I can never repay Jamie’s kindness and we are so blessed to have her family’s friendship.
WEAU-TV 13
Officials in Dunn County announce new resources aimed at combatting drug abuse issue
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials with the Menomonie Police Department announced a new program that is aimed at combatting drug abuse in Dunn County Thursday afternoon. Police Chief Eric Atkinson said the department is working with the County Sheriff’s office, County Human Services and a number of non-profits along with UW-Stout on Project Hope.
Comments / 0