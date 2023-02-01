ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: 68-year-old Atlanta man with dementia missing since Wednesday found safe

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help for a missing 68-year-old man with dementia last seen on Wednesday. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Officials say they are searching for 68-year-old Joseph Collins. According to police, Collins was last seen on the...
ATLANTA, GA
wevv.com

Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) -- An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfight leaves teen dead, man injured at NW Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA - A northwest Atlanta gunfight left a teenager dead and sent a young man to the hospital. Police responded to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW at around 9:20 Wednesday night. Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Complex

Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail

Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person arrested after hitting officer with car on Forsyth Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested after hitting an officer with a car on Forsyth Street in Atlanta. An officer received reports of an assault occurring at 215 Forsyth St. SW around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2. When the officer tried to arrest the person, they got into a car and reversed, hitting the officer. They then drove away.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large fire in Douglasville displaces family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
FULTON COUNTY, GA

