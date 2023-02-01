Read full article on original website
Mailboxes Mysteriously Vanish Across Georgia County
They left the mail and took the mailbox.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 68-year-old Atlanta man with dementia missing since Wednesday found safe
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help for a missing 68-year-old man with dementia last seen on Wednesday. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Officials say they are searching for 68-year-old Joseph Collins. According to police, Collins was last seen on the...
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
Champ is now at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter in hopes that he will find a good home.
wevv.com
Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot
DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) -- An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfight leaves teen dead, man injured at NW Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - A northwest Atlanta gunfight left a teenager dead and sent a young man to the hospital. Police responded to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW at around 9:20 Wednesday night. Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an...
Georgia Teen Disappears From Store, Spotted Days Later In Different State
His car was seen over 200 miles away from home.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
Complex
Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail
Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
Teenager dead, man hospitalized in NW Atlanta shooting near Vine City
A shootout near the Vine City neighborhood left a teenager dead and a man injured Wednesday night, according to Atlanta ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested after hitting officer with car on Forsyth Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested after hitting an officer with a car on Forsyth Street in Atlanta. An officer received reports of an assault occurring at 215 Forsyth St. SW around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2. When the officer tried to arrest the person, they got into a car and reversed, hitting the officer. They then drove away.
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police
ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
Clayton County 16-year-old who disappeared from Home Depot spotted at Auto Zone in NC
Police said Alejandro Carranza vanished around 10:30 a.m. at the Home Depot in on Mt. Zion Road Morrow on Monday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is demanding transparency and cell phone video be released following the death of a Clayton County inmate in November. Clayton County Jail video was released earlier this week. The video from inside the jail shows some of Terry Thurmond’s final moments.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large fire in Douglasville displaces family
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center
A woman was injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
allhiphop.com
Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail
Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
15-year-old in custody after police standoff at Fayetteville home
A 15-year-old was taken into custody Thursday following a police standoff at a home in Fayetteville, authorities said.
