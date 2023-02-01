Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMSJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Criminal complaint: Russell County child had part of leg amputated due to frostbite
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A criminal complaint sent to News 5 reveals the disturbing conditions a child in Russell County allegedly had to endure. Rebecca Bremner, 32, was arrested last month at her home on Gravel Lick Road. According to the complaint, a child suffered severe frostbite to...
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
wjhl.com
Carter Co. man convicted in woman's death facing new charges after alleged attempted drug smuggling
A man previously convicted of criminally negligent homicide is facing new charges after an officer at the Carter County Jail reportedly found drugs hidden in a book intended for him. Carter Co. man convicted in woman’s death facing …. A man previously convicted of criminally negligent homicide is facing...
wcyb.com
Police investigating after items taken from over 20 vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police on both sides of Bristol are investigating after items were taken out of vehicles at several apartment complexes Wednesday night. Police say the thefts occurred from over 20 cars that were left unlocked at complexes like Ridgecrest and Monarch Place in Bristol, Virginia. Maj....
wcyb.com
Northwood High School student charged following investigation, sheriff says
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A Northwood High School student has been charged following an investigation, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler. According to police, a school administrator became aware of a potential threat of a student bringing a gun to school. The Northwood school resource officer was contacted Sunday and an investigation began. The student was located at his house and interviewed by deputies, according to Shuler.
wcyb.com
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend and another person in Sullivan Co. appears in court
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and another person in Sullivan County appeared in court Wednesday morning. News 5's Ashley Hoak was in court as Donald Britt made an appearance. It was a very quick court appearance for Britt, who waived his preliminary hearing.
q95fm.net
Two People From Pike County Arrested for Meth Trafficking
Two people from Pike County were arrested on Monday on meth trafficking charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 26 year old Josh Allen and 44 year oldMalinda Mounts, who are both from Deadening Fork Road in Pike County. Both of them are facing two counts of meth trafficking. According to court...
WDBJ7.com
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:07 p.m. January 26 to Rt. 21 (Elk Creek Parkway), a half-mile north of Rt....
Northwood student charged after alleged threat
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Northwood High School student was charged with a class six felony following an alleged threat, police say. According to the release from Sheriff Chip Shuler with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, a Northwood High School administrator became aware of a potential threat that a student would allegedly bring a […]
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
Russell Co. authorities monitoring 40+ dogs left on property after duo arrested
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is keeping tabs on more than 40 dogs that remain on a property after two people were arrested on child abuse charges earlier in January. A release posted to the RCSO’s Facebook page states that Rebecca Bremner and Michael Park, both of Gravel Lick […]
wcyb.com
3 people injured following fiery tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — We have new details on a tractor-trailer crash that injured multiple people and backed up traffic for several miles in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash involving two tractor-trailers happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say the tractor-trailer was...
supertalk929.com
High school student in Saltville arrested for social media threat
A Northwood High School student in Smyth County, Virginia is accused of making a violent threat on social media. A report from the Sheriff’s Office said a Northwood administrator was made aware of the message that mentioned a gun and then contacted law enforcement. Investigators were sent to the home of the juvenile where he was placed in custody.
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
VSP: 3 taken to hospital after fiery Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailers
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left three people injured. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a tractor-trailer in the Southbound lanes went off the left side of the road, […]
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Sullivan double homicide suspect waives preliminary hearing
A double homicide suspect made an appearance in Sullivan County Sessions Court where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Donald Britt’s case will now be presented before a grand jury in April. He is accused of killing his former girlfriend Katie Arnold. Investigators said Britt was fearful Arnold would inform police about a recent robbery he was involved in.
wcyb.com
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer makes court appearance
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The man accused of murdering a Big Stone Gap police officer appeared in court Tuesday morning. Michael Donivan White is accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021. According to the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the hearing was...
SCSO: Kingsport man arrested after police find variety of drugs & guns
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Sullivan County authorities reportedly found several different drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that on Jan. 26, investigators arrested Rocky Lee Woodard, 34 of Kingsport. Woodard was arrested during a traffic […]
wjhl.com
'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list
'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list. ‘We show really well right now’ – Kingsport joins …. 'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list. Cosby Eagles fly right...
Comments / 0