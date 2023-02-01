ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood, VA

WJHL

Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Northwood High School student charged following investigation, sheriff says

SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A Northwood High School student has been charged following an investigation, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler. According to police, a school administrator became aware of a potential threat of a student bringing a gun to school. The Northwood school resource officer was contacted Sunday and an investigation began. The student was located at his house and interviewed by deputies, according to Shuler.
SALTVILLE, VA
q95fm.net

Two People From Pike County Arrested for Meth Trafficking

Two people from Pike County were arrested on Monday on meth trafficking charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 26 year old Josh Allen and 44 year oldMalinda Mounts, who are both from Deadening Fork Road in Pike County. Both of them are facing two counts of meth trafficking. According to court...
WDBJ7.com

Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:07 p.m. January 26 to Rt. 21 (Elk Creek Parkway), a half-mile north of Rt....
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Northwood student charged after alleged threat

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Northwood High School student was charged with a class six felony following an alleged threat, police say. According to the release from Sheriff Chip Shuler with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, a Northwood High School administrator became aware of a potential threat that a student would allegedly bring a […]
SALTVILLE, VA
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
supertalk929.com

High school student in Saltville arrested for social media threat

A Northwood High School student in Smyth County, Virginia is accused of making a violent threat on social media. A report from the Sheriff’s Office said a Northwood administrator was made aware of the message that mentioned a gun and then contacted law enforcement. Investigators were sent to the home of the juvenile where he was placed in custody.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Sullivan double homicide suspect waives preliminary hearing

A double homicide suspect made an appearance in Sullivan County Sessions Court where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Donald Britt’s case will now be presented before a grand jury in April. He is accused of killing his former girlfriend Katie Arnold. Investigators said Britt was fearful Arnold would inform police about a recent robbery he was involved in.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

SCSO: Kingsport man arrested after police find variety of drugs & guns

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Sullivan County authorities reportedly found several different drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that on Jan. 26, investigators arrested Rocky Lee Woodard, 34 of Kingsport. Woodard was arrested during a traffic […]
KINGSPORT, TN

