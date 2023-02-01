The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Starbucks, citing allegations of union busting at its 34th and Walnut streets location. In the complaint, which was filed on Jan. 23, the NLRB alleged that Starbucks store managers discouraged workers from participating in a union by reducing hours and wages, as well as failing to bargain with already unionized employees — thereby violating the National Labor Relations Act. The complaint, which also alleges that two employees were fired for participating in union activities, was also filed against Starbucks' 20th and Market streets location, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

