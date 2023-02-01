Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
thedp.com
Amy Gutmann returns from Germany for naming ceremony of Gutmann College House
Gutmann College House held its official naming ceremony, with former Penn president Amy Gutmann returning for the second time since she became United States ambassador to Germany. Last July, Penn announced that New College House West would be named Gutmann College House in honor of Amy Gutmann, who served as...
thedp.com
Benjamin McAvoy-Bickford | Students like Charlie Javice want Penn. Penn wants students like Charlie Javice.
If you’ve already forgotten who Charlie Javice is, you shouldn’t worry too much. The college microfinance pioneer, turned FAFSA entrepreneur, turned managing director of JPMorgan, had quite the fall from grace last month. However, she can hardly bring more infamy upon her alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, than household-name alumni like Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
thedp.com
Penn Libraries unveils new collection of children's books about diversity
A new stock of award-winning children’s books highlighting diversity and inclusion is now available at Van Pelt Library. The collection, located on the first floor of Van Pelt, consists of over 1,500 books featuring characters from diverse backgrounds. The library staff created the collection by identifying books that have...
thedp.com
Penn Medicine receives four awards for excellent patient experience
Four branches of Penn Medicine were recognized for their patient experience by Press Ganey, a health care surveying firm. The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania was awarded the Guardian of Excellence Award for Inpatient Patient Experience, granted annually to the top five percent of institutions focused on patient experiences.
thedp.com
Faculty Senate committee recommends review of policies related to tenure protections
A Penn Faculty Senate committee recommended that the Senate examine how the University balances academic freedom and tenure protections with "faculty misbehaviors." In its 2021-2022 annual report, published in May of last year, the Faculty Senate Committee on Faculty Development, Diversity, and Equity recommended that the Faculty Senate create a committee to examine “University and school-level procedures related to balancing academic freedom and tenure protections with the need for faculty sanctions (including possible tenure removal) for faculty misbehaviors."
thedp.com
Progressive Working Families Party announces support for mayoral candidate Helen Gym
The progressive Working Families Party announced their support for former City Councilmember Helen Gym in her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. The coalition formally endorsed Gym, a 1993 graduate of the College of Arts and Sciences and a 1996 graduate of Penn’s Graduate School of Education, at a press conference outside City Hall on Monday, signaling that it will mobilize members and volunteers to support her in the mayoral race.
thedp.com
Penn senior charged with alleged assault at 2021 Castle party found not guilty
The Municipal Court of Philadelphia found College senior Nicholas Hamilton not guilty for an alleged assault that occurred on campus in fall 2021. Hamilton was on criminal trial for charges of simple assault and harassment by physical contact, according to court documents viewed by The Daily Pennsylvanian, after being charged by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office. On Jan. 31, Municipal Court of Philadelphia Judge Christine Hope ended the trial after ruling that Hamilton was not guilty on both counts.
thedp.com
National Labor Relations Board alleges Starbucks union busting at 34th and Walnut streets location
The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Starbucks, citing allegations of union busting at its 34th and Walnut streets location. In the complaint, which was filed on Jan. 23, the NLRB alleged that Starbucks store managers discouraged workers from participating in a union by reducing hours and wages, as well as failing to bargain with already unionized employees — thereby violating the National Labor Relations Act. The complaint, which also alleges that two employees were fired for participating in union activities, was also filed against Starbucks' 20th and Market streets location, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
thedp.com
There's a new Quaker in town: Penn men's tennis coach Rich Bonfiglio
Communication, Competitiveness, and Accountability — that's the mantra Rich Bonfiglio preaches. Penn men’s tennis has a new head coach, with Bonfiglio stepping into the role of Albert G. Molloy Head Men's Tennis Coach after David DiLucia stepped down after just five months in the role. DiLucia was promoted to lead the team after assuming the role of assistant coach for five years, but Bonfiglio is new to Penn's program and is motivated to hit the ground running.
