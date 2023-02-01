Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Healthline
Is Bipolar Disorder a Personality Disorder?
Despite a few similar symptoms, bipolar disorder is not a type of personality disorder. However, it may be misdiagnosed as one, or you can have both. Bipolar disorder is considered a type of mood disorder. All types of bipolar disorder and depression are mood disorders. There are 10 types of...
Being stressed, nervous or exhausted in middle-age may increase risk of dementia, study claims
A team from the University of Helsinki followed 68,000 people for up to 45 years, asking participants to fill out questionnaires about psychological symptoms.
boldsky.com
Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For
A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
TODAY.com
Autism rates have tripled. Is it now more common or are we just better at diagnosis?
Autism rates tripled among children in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area from 2000 to 2016, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics. The authors, a team from Rutgers University, calculated the trend by analyzing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates of the number of children who’ve been identified as having autism spectrum disorder by age 8.
Autism rates have tripled among children under 8, study finds
The study looked at kids in New York and New Jersey over a span of 16 years.
People With Autism May Feel Pain More Intensely: Study
A new study refutes the notion that people with autism are indifferent to pain. They may actually feel pain more acutely than others, researchers say. Also, their pain suppression mechanism appears less effective. TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who have autism feel pain at a higher intensity...
psychologytoday.com
Bell’s Palsy and Mental Health
Patients with facial paralysis have an impaired ability to communicate and express their emotions. Depression and anxiety have been found to be much more prevalent in this patient population. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate the impact of long-standing disease. Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial paralysis, can have a...
studyfinds.org
Get a hold of yourself: Negative thoughts speed up brain aging, neurodegeneration
GENEVA — Some people tend to be more emotionally open than others, but pretty much everyone has to face their feelings at some time or another. Negative emotions, anxiety, or the occasional bout of depression may be unavoidable in life, but fascinating new findings show how managing emotions can help limit neurodegeneration and slow down brain aging.
hcplive.com
Anxiety, Depressive Disorder Prevalence Greater Among Alopecia Areata Patients
In this recent study, mental health conditions associated with alopecia areata were assessed by the study’s investigators. Alopecia areata (AA) patients are more likely to develop anxiety and depressive disorders compared to the general population, according to recent findings. The meta-analysis was designed to examine the difference between rates...
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Racial disparities can affect brain development in Black children, new study finds
Structural racism creates barriers in housing, employment and economic opportunity for Black people and other people of color. Now, a new study has found it can also have a harmful impact on children’s brain development. The study, published Wednesday by the American Journal of Psychiatry, found that Black children...
scitechdaily.com
Defying Prevailing Assumptions: People With Autism Are Not “Indifferent or Hypo-Sensitive” to Pain
According to a study published in PAIN, the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), individuals with autism may have normal pain thresholds but increased sensitivity to painful stimuli. “This evidence demonstrating enhanced pain sensitivity warrants changing the common belief that autistic individuals experience less...
ajmc.com
Interventions for Children With ADHD Might Improve Sleep Outcomes
Behavioral and combined behavioral and pharmacological interventions were investigated for their potential to help improve sleep outcomes in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Behavioral sleep interventions might improve sleep disturbances for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), shows a review in Sleep Medicine. In terms of behavioral sleep interventions only for...
physiciansweekly.com
Efanesoctocog alfa is efficacious in treating severe hemophilia A
1. Efanesoctocog alfa was superior to prestudy factor VIII prophylaxis in preventing bleeding in patients with severe hemophilia A. 2. The treatment also resulted in improvement in physical health, pain level, and joint health. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hemophilia A is a hereditary bleeding disorder due to...
physiciansweekly.com
Listen to the Latest ‘KHN Health Minute’
This week’s “KHN Health Minute” nudges listeners to have an antiviral care plan before covid hits, and looks at how medical emergencies like Damar Hamlin’s heart attack can affect NFL players’ mental health. Jan. 19. Tune in to the “KHN Health Minute” this week to...
McKnight's
Large new study links social isolation to dementia risk
A study of more than half a million people in the UK and Canada has linked social isolation to signs of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD). The researchers examined data on more than 500,000 UK Biobank participants and 30,097 people enrolled in the Canadian Longitudinal Study of Aging. Participants were asked about loneliness, social interaction frequency and social support.
physiciansweekly.com
CSC First-Episode Psychosis: Prediction Tool for Individual Outcome Trajectories
The following is a summary of “Prediction Tool for Individual Outcome Trajectories Across the Next Year in First-Episode Psychosis in Coordinated Specialty Care,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Basaraba, et al. Creating trustworthy, validated individual-level prediction tools for important outcomes in coordinated specialty care...
MedicalXpress
Childhood regulatory problems tied to behavioral problems in young adults
There are long-lasting associations between multiple or persistent regulatory problems (RPs) in childhood and behavioral problems that extend into adulthood, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Dieter Wolke, Ph.D., from University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, and colleagues assessed...
