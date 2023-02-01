Read full article on original website
Related
‘Shore gals pull away for 55-41 win over Central Mountain
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Jersey Shore girls’ basketball team, first in the Heartland Conference, was challenged by the Central Mountain Lady Wildcats Wednesday night, but a strong fourth quarter allowed the Lady Bulldogs to pull away for a 55-41 win. Central Mountain was in a 10-10...
Offensive outburst carries Bald Eagles past Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, PA. – Behind a first half for the ages and a record-breaking scoring output, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (14-6, 10-5 PSAC) soared past Bloomsburg University (1-18, 1-14 PSAC), 108-70, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest on Wednesday night. In the first half,...
Pins power LH men’s wrestling over Bloomsburg, 40-1
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Division I Lock Haven University men’s wrestling team (4-6, 3-1 MAC) won nine bouts, including five by bonus points, as they soared past longtime local-rival Bloomsburg University (3-9, 0-4 MAC), 40-1, Thursday night in Mid-American Conference (MAC) action. Leading the way for Lock...
LH football announces 2023 signings; class includes Jersey Shore’s Kooper Peacock
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven head coach Dan Mulrooney on Wednesday announced a talented 48 person signing class as part of 2023 National Signing Day. The fresh group of Bald Eagles features 38 incoming freshman and 10 transfers. Each of the new Bald Eagles have signed a National Letter of Intent, have been accepted and/or have enrolled at Lock Haven University.
Selinsgrove, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Where Penn State wrestling ranks in NCWA poll after Bryce Jordan Center dual against Iowa
Penn State took down another top-5 team.
Down River
It turns out Jersey Shore can beat its upriver rival in more than just high school football. That was quite the win for our downriver friends when healthcare behemoth UPMC tap-danced out word it was pulling the plug on its Lock Haven Hospital status as an acute care facility. In case you missed, as of April 20 the hospital will no longer provide the services of a full-fledged hospital, ending a better than century-long run as a hospital stand-alone in the county seat.
Addison Deborah Schoonover
Addison Deborah Schoonover went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the age of 24 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA after a short yet valiant battle with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Addison illuminated the world upon her birth on April 23, 1998. She was the...
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
Ronald Lee Peters
Ronald Lee Peters, 70, of Lock Haven, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital. Born September 29, 1952 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late LeRoy W. and Gladys Adams Peters. Ron was a 1970 graduate of Lock Haven High School. Following in the...
Woman rescued from Locust Gap blaze
LOCUST GAP, Northumberland County – A woman was rescued from her burning home in this Mount Carmel Township village late Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the area of 2nd and Railroad Streets in Locust Gap around 10:30pm for a reported house fire. Crews arrived to find a well-involved duplex...
Snowstorm of geese On The Pennsylvania Road
TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — The mild January seems to have nature a bit confused, including thousands of migrating snow geese. They usually pass through part of central Pennsylvania later in the season, but they are hanging out there now. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to get a look at...
PennDOT: Road projects in central Pennsylvania reduce traffic
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Heavy traffic has been a concern in parts of Union and Northumberland Counties for decades. Over the last five years, several PennDOT projects were designed to alleviate the congestion. The borough of Northumberland saw a lot of that traffic on Route 405. "They shut us...
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
Man, 36, shot former State College lover, 60, before unplugging oxygen: AG
When 60-year-old Jean Tuggy ended a sexual relationship with 29-year-old Christopher Kowalski, he was upset. He repeatedly asked her to get together, until she relented and they met at Tuggy’s house Jan. 21, 2016.
Morgan Myles will return to Williamsport for live performance
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport native turned music star and "The Voice" finalist, Morgan Myles will return to her hometown for a performance at the Community Arts Center (CAC) in April. The vocalist/singer-songwriter has been building a music career since moving to Nashville soon after high school and now has a band backed by other Nashville-based up-and-comers. True to her music roots in Williamsport, Myles' show will feature an opening...
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
Police investigate theft of pills
Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County. The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use. The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
