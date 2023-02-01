Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
New school board members address issues and potential of violence
GRAND TRAVERSE & EMMET COUNTIES (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two new school board members are beginning their terms in northern Michigan, as some school boards have become centers of controversy in the U.S. and targets of violence. Beth Flynn serves on Petoskey's Public School Board of Education, while Beth Pack sits on...
9&10 News
Despite Rise in Food Prices, End of Federal Grants Schools in Manistee County Continue to Provide Free Meals to Students
Despite Rise in Food Prices, End of Federal Grants Schools in Manistee County Continue to Provide Free Meals to Students. The rise in food prices isn’t just hurting your wallet, school districts are paying more for food too. Despite the end of federal programs allowing schools across the country...
UpNorthLive.com
School collecting donations for family after daughter dies in fire
JOHANNESBURG, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students and staff at Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools are accepting donations to support a family in mourning. The Kritzman family lost their 6-year-old daughter Annabella and all of their possession in a fire on Sunday, Jan. 29. The schools will have a "hat and/or PJ Day" in...
9&10 News
Traverse City Career Tech Center and Michigan Tech Extend Partnership
High school students with an interest in engineering have some automatic support from one university here in Michigan. The Engineering Academy at the Career Tech Center in Traverse City is expanding its partnership with Michigan Technological University. The agreement with Northwest Education Services provides a college-level boost, a guaranteed scholarship money and training for in-demand careers.
9&10 News
Northern Michigan Shelters Sees Rise in Homelessness Numbers
As temperatures dip, homeless shelters in Northern Michigan are doing what they can to make sure people have a place to say warm. Ryan Hannon, the community engagement officer of Goodwill, Northern Michigan in Traverse City said he’s seen a huge increase in the numbers over this past year.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two Northern Michigan Men Appointed To Natural Resources Commission
Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday appointed two men to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, which sets the policy for the management of our wildlife and public lands. David Nyberg, of Marquette, has served as the Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development at Northern Michigan University since 2018. Prior...
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
Up North Voice
Three retire from Sheriff’s Department
ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
UpNorthLive.com
Matthew Richmond appointed as Traverse City Police Captain
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien announced Tuesday that Matt Richmond has been promoted to the rank of Captain. “I look forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve gained throughout my law enforcement career to foster community relationships that will benefit both our Department and the community moving forward," Captain Richmond said.
9&10 News
Alpenfrost Festival coming to Gaylord
Northern Michigan is a beautiful place to call home during all four seasons. Alpine Village in Gaylord is embracing the winter with Alpenfrost, a family-friendly festival that celebrates all things winter in Michigan. From the Frosty 5K, to a Lego competition, to a soup cook off there is something for everyone at Alpen frost.
9&10 News
Montmorency County Community Reeling From Death of 6-Year-Old Killed in a House Fire
Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools found out early Monday about a first grader in their school district who died in a house fire at her family’s home, and after that they were ready to support students and staff as they dealt with this tragic loss. Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township...
Northern Michigan house fire claims the life of 6-year-old girl
A 6-year-old girl is dead in Northern Michigan, authorities said, after a fire broke out at her family’s home over the weekend. According to Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township Brock Baum, the deadly blaze started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday
traverseticker.com
Parallel 45 Theatre Cancels 2023 Summer Season
Parallel 45 Theatre has cancelled its spring and summer 2023 activities, including its upcoming summer festival at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center - with the organization citing the move as necessary to address financial constraints in the hopes of working toward a more sustainable future. In a letter posted...
9&10 News
Former Safe Harbor Staff Hopes to Bring Affordable Housing to Traverse City
When it gets this cold, the homeless in Traverse City have Safe Harbor to turn to. The shelter opens their doors every night for those who need a warm place to stay. One of Safe Harbor’s leaders is leaving to help more people achieve the dream of home ownership.
Buried Treasure, a Lake Monster, and History All Add to the Appeal of Higgins Lake, Michigan
Higgins Lake in Roscommon County has been a favorite Michigander getaway for well over one hundred years. It was named after Sylvester Higgins, an area topographer who was here in 1837. The lake was called Forginson Lake in 1839 and changed to 'Higgins Lake' when a survey was completed in 1852.
9&10 News
Popular Traverse City Sushi Spot Closes After 8 Years
A few restaurants are closing around Traverse City including one that’s been a favorite for eight years. Eric and Amy Kolden, a husband and wife duo, run White on Rice, a restaurant that started serving sushi out of a food truck before they moved to a store front. And...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
UpNorthLive.com
Osceola County man arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Rose Lake Township was arrested after a standoff with authorities on Monday, according to the Oceola County Sheriff's Office. The man's identity has not yet been released. On Monday, a man became violent with a homeowner after consuming alcohol with his friends,...
9&10 News
Man Arrested for Shooting at Couple, Taking Off Into the Cold
A Rose Lake Township man is in jail after shooting at a couple during an argument. Osceola County deputies say on Monday, Jan. 30, the suspect got violent with a man and his wife after he had been drinking. They say he assaulted the couple, then left and got a handgun, firing a round inside the home.
Comments / 0