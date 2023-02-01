ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

New school board members address issues and potential of violence

GRAND TRAVERSE & EMMET COUNTIES (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two new school board members are beginning their terms in northern Michigan, as some school boards have become centers of controversy in the U.S. and targets of violence. Beth Flynn serves on Petoskey's Public School Board of Education, while Beth Pack sits on...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

School collecting donations for family after daughter dies in fire

JOHANNESBURG, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students and staff at Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools are accepting donations to support a family in mourning. The Kritzman family lost their 6-year-old daughter Annabella and all of their possession in a fire on Sunday, Jan. 29. The schools will have a "hat and/or PJ Day" in...
JOHANNESBURG, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Career Tech Center and Michigan Tech Extend Partnership

High school students with an interest in engineering have some automatic support from one university here in Michigan. The Engineering Academy at the Career Tech Center in Traverse City is expanding its partnership with Michigan Technological University. The agreement with Northwest Education Services provides a college-level boost, a guaranteed scholarship money and training for in-demand careers.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Shelters Sees Rise in Homelessness Numbers

As temperatures dip, homeless shelters in Northern Michigan are doing what they can to make sure people have a place to say warm. Ryan Hannon, the community engagement officer of Goodwill, Northern Michigan in Traverse City said he’s seen a huge increase in the numbers over this past year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Two Northern Michigan Men Appointed To Natural Resources Commission

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday appointed two men to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, which sets the policy for the management of our wildlife and public lands. David Nyberg, of Marquette, has served as the Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development at Northern Michigan University since 2018. Prior...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
Up North Voice

Three retire from Sheriff’s Department

ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
ROSCOMMON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Matthew Richmond appointed as Traverse City Police Captain

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien announced Tuesday that Matt Richmond has been promoted to the rank of Captain. “I look forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve gained throughout my law enforcement career to foster community relationships that will benefit both our Department and the community moving forward," Captain Richmond said.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Alpenfrost Festival coming to Gaylord

Northern Michigan is a beautiful place to call home during all four seasons. Alpine Village in Gaylord is embracing the winter with Alpenfrost, a family-friendly festival that celebrates all things winter in Michigan. From the Frosty 5K, to a Lego competition, to a soup cook off there is something for everyone at Alpen frost.
GAYLORD, MI
traverseticker.com

Parallel 45 Theatre Cancels 2023 Summer Season

Parallel 45 Theatre has cancelled its spring and summer 2023 activities, including its upcoming summer festival at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center - with the organization citing the move as necessary to address financial constraints in the hopes of working toward a more sustainable future. In a letter posted...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Popular Traverse City Sushi Spot Closes After 8 Years

A few restaurants are closing around Traverse City including one that’s been a favorite for eight years. Eric and Amy Kolden, a husband and wife duo, run White on Rice, a restaurant that started serving sushi out of a food truck before they moved to a store front. And...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Osceola County man arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Rose Lake Township was arrested after a standoff with authorities on Monday, according to the Oceola County Sheriff's Office. The man's identity has not yet been released. On Monday, a man became violent with a homeowner after consuming alcohol with his friends,...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Man Arrested for Shooting at Couple, Taking Off Into the Cold

A Rose Lake Township man is in jail after shooting at a couple during an argument. Osceola County deputies say on Monday, Jan. 30, the suspect got violent with a man and his wife after he had been drinking. They say he assaulted the couple, then left and got a handgun, firing a round inside the home.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI

