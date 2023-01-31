FORT LAUDERDALE - The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. The league announced details Tuesday for the opening of All-Star Weekend, which is set for February 3-4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, including the return of women's hockey players. In what the NHL is calling "Pitch 'n Puck," six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. "Splash Shot" will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents. The third...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO