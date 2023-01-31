Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
Related
NHL bringing All-Star Beach Festival to Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE - The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. The league announced details Tuesday for the opening of All-Star Weekend, which is set for February 3-4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, including the return of women's hockey players. In what the NHL is calling "Pitch 'n Puck," six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. "Splash Shot" will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents. The third...
wsop.com
HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
wmfe.org
A South Beach staple French bakery may be relocating later this year
Miriam Bettant runs a French bakery with her husband in South Beach. Though the space faces upheaval, she’s determined to remain in an area she loves. In the middle of the night, workers get to Bettant Bakery to start preparing all of the pastries they’ll be selling throughout the day. Cutting fresh dough and braiding it into challah rolls, or folding it into croissants.
Miami could set new temperature record later this week
Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
ABC Action News
Is Fort Lauderdale's tunnel project dead in the water?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A possible solution to South Florida’s traffic problems is losing momentum. City Commissioners in Fort Lauderdale may not be moving forward with plans to build Tesla tunnels, which are courtesy of Elon Musk's Boring Company. The idea came about roughly two years ago after...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
NewsRadio WFLA
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Sunrise is one of the suburban areas in Broward County, Florida. It is also Florida’s 26th biggest integrated municipality and one of the most progressive. The beautiful city is famous for political rallies, concerts, Florida Panthers hockey games, and BB&T Center, previously known as BankAtlantic Center. It continues to...
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
progressivegrocer.com
Kroger Broadens Delivery in South Florida
The outlook is sunny for The Kroger Co. and online shoppers in south Florida. The retailer opened a new 60,000-square-foot spoke facility in the area to work in conjunction with its fulfillment center in Groveland, Fla. The addition of the spoke facility will widen Kroger’s delivery service in the Miami...
Living Room Theater At FAU To Permanently Close
Business Rebound After COVID Never Materialized… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The popular “Living Room” Theater on the Florida Atlantic University campus in Boca Raton is set to close on February 9th. The closure is permanent. The four-screen theater never experienced a […]
secretmiami.com
You Can Now Get Knaus Berry Farm Rolls Delivered Straight To Your Door
Everyone knows Knaus Berry Farm’s beloved cinnamon rolls are worth the hour-long waits. The Homestead farm has brought back their famous rolls for the winter and have recently teamed up with Goldbelly, a nationwide food shipping service, to provide their sweet treats to customers across the country. That’s right,...
Catching the Ocean View: Wahoo Bay module fabrication has begun; deployment expected to begin next week
Many decades of urban development along our coastline have resulted in homes and commercial buildings directly exposed to the dangers of sea level rise. Waterfront properties have given way to condominiums and concrete seawalls that were once sand, coral rock, and mangroves. “Coastal Communities often depend on natural barriers, like mangroves and coral reefs, to aid in flood reduction during tropical threats like hurricanes,” states the latest information from Wahoo Bay, a project with scientific, educational, and tourism objectives.
Contract awarded for $6 million Ultimate Sports Park; skate park no longer in plans
Pompano Beach – The city commission has set a maximum price of $6,166,555 for DiPompeo Construction Corporation to build the Ultimate Sports Park. The park will be located east of Apollo Park, near the Northwest Branch Library and funded with G.O. Bond money. At last week’s meeting, the commission...
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor concerts in Broward
One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
bocaratontribune.com
City of Boynton Beach Serving Up Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event
The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event to mark the opening of the six permanent pickleball courts newly installed at the Boynton Beach Tennis Center (3111 S. Congress Ave.). This free, family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an exhibition match between Boynton Beach City Commission members and the City Manager’s team, two half-hour pickleball clinics (for both beginner and advanced players) led by FM Tennis, refreshments, music provided by Digital Vibes DJ and more. Free commemorative City of Boynton Beach sports towels will be provided to the first 50 attendees (one per family).
Click10.com
Dachshund Rescue South Florida stands out to find wiener dogs their forever homes
In a pack of animal rescue organizations here in South Florida, one special group stands heads and shoulders above the rest -- Dachshund Rescue South Florida. “Pepe is an owner surrender -- he was very sick when we got him, he’s diabetic and he’s blind and he’s getting adopted on Saturday and we are so excited!” Pam Weiner told Local 10 News.
Comments / 0