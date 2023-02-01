Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing 69-year-old man from Wilton Manors
(WSVN) - The Wilton Manors Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man who has been missing since Monday. James Doan was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. when he walked away, eastward, from the 500th block of Northeast 27th Drive. Doan is approximately...
WSVN-TV
Videos show 9-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy being beaten inside school bus in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Disturbing videos of a school bus beating showed two children being pounded by their peers. Now, her mother is taking action. The student’s parents met with 7News and said that they’ve tried for weeks to get help for two of their children who attend Coconut Palm Academy, located at 24400 SW 124th Ave.
Click10.com
‘I don’t have my person’: Wife hopes husband wounded in Miami Gardens shooting will come home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Miami Gardens police investigate a possible road rage shooting last Wednesday, the victim’s wife tells Local 10 News that she’s praying every day for her husband to return home. Someone shot Robert Gomes, a mechanic, as he was working on a client’s...
Click10.com
Police: Man turns truck into weapon, tries to kill 2 men, destroys store in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Charles Flaherty implied he acted in self-defense, but detectives say witness testimony and surveillance video show otherwise. Corrections officers have been holding Flaherty without bond at the North Broward Bureau since Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested him nearly a week ago for attempted murder. Police...
Click10.com
Homestead mother pressing charges after third grade daughter beaten on school bus
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida mother says she is pressing charges against the children who were captured on camera beating her 9-year-old daughter on the school bus. The mother says her daughter is a third grade student at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead. “I got sent the...
WSVN-TV
Aggravated battery on officer charge dropped for man arrested in connection to drag racing ring
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer has had this charge dropped but still faces charges for allegedly being part of a drag racing ring. Michael Trillo was arrested in January on 44 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways/roadways. The...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video released of BSO deputies saving woman who drove car into canal in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam video of a Christmas Eve rescue captured the tense moments when Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies dove into a canal to help a woman who had intentionally driven her car into the water. The incident happened on Dec. 24, when temperatures in...
Click10.com
VIDEO RELEASED: Body cam video shows man in security uniform pepper-spraying Lauderhill cop
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Tamarac man faces two felony charges after Lauderhill police say he pepper-sprayed one of the department’s officers during a traffic stop late Sunday night. Tavaney Bodden, 44, is seen in police body camera video wearing a security uniform. According to an arrest report, officers...
Click10.com
BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Third Avenue. BSO: Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Broward. NOW PLAYING. Bank...
Pit bull mauls woman, boy in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman and a boy were hurt when they were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, authorities said.According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the two victims, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The dog was taken by animal control officials following the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 21st Street, officials said.The woman who was attacked by the animal said it belonged to her daughter. She told CBS 4 that the dog first attacked a boy who had come to the home to purchase some snacks. The woman said the dog turned on her as she was trying to separate the boy from the dog.
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car
A South Florida woman appeared in court on Tuesday on charges she threatened to kill her ex-boyfriend and stabbed him with a piece of broken glass.
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
cw34.com
Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Surveillance video showed the driver of a Ford Mustang barrel into a home on the corner of Tara Road, near Miramar Parkway. According to WSVN,...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of wigs in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A Crime Stoppers tip ended with a Tamarac crook caught and cuffed. The suspect, Zachariah Brown, appeared in bond court Thursday for a crime, authorities said, happened back on Dec. 12. Officials are certain that it’s the same individual who was caught on camera stealing thousands...
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Police have arrested a gunman, they said, shot and killed a man in front of a convenience store in Riviera Beach.
wqcs.org
MCSO: Burglary Suspects from Miami Arrested Trying to Steal Landscaping Equipment
Martin County - Wednesday February 1, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Detectives have arrested two Miami men on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. The Martin County Sheriff's Office have identified the men as 44-year old Enrique Quintero and 33-year old Vincent Monds. According to a MCSO...
WSVN-TV
BSO conduct death investigation after body found in Weston home
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly discovery was made at a home in Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are now conducting a death investigation inside a home in the Savannah gated community along the 1400 block of Majesty Terrace, Tuesday afternoon. The person’s identity or how they died...
Man shot in Miami-Dade after argument leads to gunfire
MIAMI -- A man was shot and a suspect was in custody after an argument between the victim and another man in Opa-Locka erupted into gunfire Wednesday, authorities said.The victim, whose identity was pending, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Information about the man's condition was not immediately released.Police were called to 2121 NW 139th Street in a commercial area of the town around 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not say what the two men were arguing about before the shots were fired.The suspect was detained, according to police.
