Davie, FL

Comments / 3

Just Sayin'
2d ago

I'm sorry the daughter grew up not knowing what happened to her mom. I hope she has a loving husband who adores her to make up for her years of sadness as a little girl.

Reply
4
 

BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Charged With Neglect After Toddler Abused, Images Uploaded

Abuse Allegedly Observed During Department of Homeland Security Investigation. Claim: Women Didn’t Help Child. Caterina Best (left) and Amanda Hunter (right), Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Delray Beach women are facing “child neglect” charges as part of a […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Third Avenue. BSO: Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Broward. NOW PLAYING. Bank...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Pit bull mauls woman, boy in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman and a boy were hurt when they were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, authorities said.According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the two victims, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The dog was taken by animal control officials following the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 21st Street, officials said.The woman who was attacked by the animal said it belonged to her daughter. She told CBS 4 that the dog first attacked a boy who had come to the home to purchase some snacks. The woman said the dog turned on her as she was trying to separate the boy from the dog.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Surveillance video showed the driver of a Ford Mustang barrel into a home on the corner of Tara Road, near Miramar Parkway. According to WSVN,...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO conduct death investigation after body found in Weston home

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly discovery was made at a home in Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are now conducting a death investigation inside a home in the Savannah gated community along the 1400 block of Majesty Terrace, Tuesday afternoon. The person’s identity or how they died...
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot in Miami-Dade after argument leads to gunfire

MIAMI -- A man was shot and a suspect was in custody after an argument between the victim and another man in Opa-Locka erupted into gunfire Wednesday, authorities said.The victim, whose identity was pending, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Information about the man's condition was not immediately released.Police were called to 2121 NW 139th Street in a commercial area of the town around 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not say what the two men were arguing about before the shots were fired.The suspect was detained, according to police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

