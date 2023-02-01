THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS COUNCIL STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS WILL DELIVER ALL DONATED GIFT BAGS DURING THE WEEK OF VALENTINE’S DAY! THERE ARE PLENTY OF SENIORS IN OUR COMMUNITY LIVING ALONE AND DEPENDENT ON COMMUNITY AGENCIES FOR FOOD, SOCIALIZATION, AND BASIC HUMAN CONTACT. ECSCC STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS DISTRIBUTE THE “BAGS OF LOVE” COLLECTED FROM GENEROUS COMMUNITY FOLKS THROUGHOUT OUR AREA. THIS EVENT BRIGHTENS THEIR DAY, WARMS THEIR HEARTS, AND SHOWS THEM THEY ARE CARED ABOUT AND LOVED!!!

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO