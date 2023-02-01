Read full article on original website
Elementary school opens new interactive playground
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New technology is helping our elementary students stay fit and learn. The best part, it’s fun for them. Lake Forest Hills is the first school in Richmond County to get this. We stopped by to check out the interactive playground that has everyone ready to party.
Mauled boy gets support (and new bike) from deputies, Harlem business
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies are giving their best wishes to dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap, who’s continuing to draw support from across the CSRA and around the world. Meanwhile, 11-year-old Justin is due for more surgeries, and a local business is raising money to...
Grovetown high students receive hands-on learning in restaurant course
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting an inside look at how students at Grovetown High School are learning what it’s like to work in a restaurant kitchen. Lora Hydrick’s students are getting real experience. “They learn just the basics. They learn safety, sanitation, equipment, basic cooking methods,...
Here are some local events to celebrate Black History Month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Black History Month has begun, here are some local events to attend to celebrate all month long. Throughout the month of February, the Augusta Museum of History will present a range of activities both virtual and in-person at the Museum including special film screenings.
I-TEAM: Scarred by the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of a local beauty school and adjoining Medi Spa are caught on camera by our I-TEAM packing up less than a week after we exposed complaints against the school. We also uncovered weak enforcement from the state of Georgia. We found both are costing...
The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
Student artist shows off new mural at Augusta University
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We previously told you about the growing interest in the animation program at Augusta University. Now a student in the program is showing off her artwork in a mural outside the new Roar store. Junior Emily Hogue designed the mural featuring drawings of trees surrounding the...
Saluda County needs volunteer firefighters
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Fire Service (SCFS) needs volunteer firefighters to help facilitate life-saving missions across their community. SCFS, established in 2006, is a volunteer fire department reliant on the spare time of men and women who either have full-time jobs or have retired from previous ones.
Seeking bids on ambulance service has Augusta facing a time crunch
Augusta commissioners will be voting on a new ambulance service contract one day before the deadline to apply to the state to be awarded ambulance zone provider. Seeking bids on ambulance service has Augusta facing …. Augusta commissioners will be voting on a new ambulance service contract one day before...
Aiken Antique Show making a return this weekend
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back. This will be the 23rd show for the Center for the Arts. The annual event is the only fundraiser for the center. Tickets are about $20 for the whole weekend. Doors...
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS COLLECTING BAGS OF LOVE FOR EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS!!
THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS COUNCIL STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS WILL DELIVER ALL DONATED GIFT BAGS DURING THE WEEK OF VALENTINE’S DAY! THERE ARE PLENTY OF SENIORS IN OUR COMMUNITY LIVING ALONE AND DEPENDENT ON COMMUNITY AGENCIES FOR FOOD, SOCIALIZATION, AND BASIC HUMAN CONTACT. ECSCC STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS DISTRIBUTE THE “BAGS OF LOVE” COLLECTED FROM GENEROUS COMMUNITY FOLKS THROUGHOUT OUR AREA. THIS EVENT BRIGHTENS THEIR DAY, WARMS THEIR HEARTS, AND SHOWS THEM THEY ARE CARED ABOUT AND LOVED!!!
S.C. lieutenant governor visits ag school in McCormick County
McCORMICK, S.C. - Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette paid a visit to the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe on Thursday for a firsthand look at the future of agriculture in the state. En route to an event in Aiken, Lt. Gov. Evette spent about...
Diamond Lakes bathroom issues remain despite hundreds of thousands of dollars spent
In May, commissioners approved $500,000 for repairs at Diamond Lakes to get the bathrooms re-open. Money has been spent but so far, no fixes.
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those who call the Jones Creek Golf Course home say they’re worried about changes that may be coming to the area. Columbia County leaders are trying to ease those concerns. Jones Creek hasn’t been operating as a golf course since 2018. The course was sold,...
Local student-athletes announce college plans on National Signing Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day which means some of our local athletes had the opportunity to put pen to paper. It’s official. These athletes are playing the sports they love in college. Running back Jontavis Curry, who helped lead the Thomson Bulldogs to their first...
Augusta Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Augusta Mall is a two level super-regional shopping mall in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It is one of the largest malls in the state of Georgia, and it is the largest mall in the Augusta metropolitan area. The anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Dillard's, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
