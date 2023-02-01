Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court
Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect’s wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims. Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after...
Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person
"I want to look him dead in the eyes," said the half-sister of one victim
FOX2now.com
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013. Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold …. A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis...
kcur.org
Missouri is ready to execute Leonard Taylor next week. He may be innocent
Leonard Taylor, a Missouri inmate on death row, is set to be executed by the state Feb. 7. Taylor was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three kids in St. Louis almost 20 years ago. But Taylor says he wasn’t in Missouri when the killings took place. “The...
Robbers force man to undress at gunpoint, shoot at him in St. Louis
A group of robbers recently forced a man to undress at gunpoint and fired shots at him in north St. Louis.
Two St. Louis officers shot in Soulard, suspect in custody
Two St. Louis officers are hospitalized after they were shot late Thursday night in the Soulard neighborhood.
FOX2now.com
Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars. Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment. A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars. Officers search for suspect...
Police: Unknown caller threatens 3 LBGTQ bars in The Grove
Police are investigating after an unknown caller made threats to three LGBTQ bars in The Grove business district over the weekend.
FOX2now.com
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products. Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the …. Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products....
kttn.com
Rapper in Missouri indicted on multiple fentanyl and gun charges
A Missouri rapper was arrested Wednesday on fentanyl and gun charges. Antonio Harris, 25, of St. Louis, was indicted on June 22, 2022, on three charges: possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Harris, who performs as “LA 4SS,” appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
FOX2now.com
Hand-carved flags honor family of Jared Schmitz and fallen first responders from St. Louis area
Flags For The Fallen founder Andrew Peacock creates the flags and presents them to the families of those who lost a loved one in the line of duty. Hand-carved flags honor family of Jared Schmitz and …. Flags For The Fallen founder Andrew Peacock creates the flags and presents them...
St. Louis rapper sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A St. Louis rapper and accused gang leader was sentenced in federal court on a gun charge.
KMOV
2 police officers shot in Soulard
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a Ford F150 believed to be involved in robbery incident when the shooting happened. The driver of the Ford drove off but crashed. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and shot at officers, striking two of them in the torso area. Officers fired back and struck a suspect in the ankle. The suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot to the ankle. Both officers, ages 38 and 24, were taken to two different hospitals listed in critical/stable condition.
Police investigate double homicide in south St. Louis
Two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Thursday night.
FOX2now.com
Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws
The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain. Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri …. The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined...
FOX2now.com
Police using QR codes to help solve cold cases
Detectives are turning to technology to help find answers to unsolved homicides. Billboards, posters, and cards created by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department now feature QR codes. Police using QR codes to help solve cold cases. Detectives are turning to technology to help find answers to unsolved homicides. Billboards,...
North St. Louis hit by another carjacking incident
Someone robbed a driver and stole their automobile just before 2 a.m. this morning on Hodiamont Avenue near Ella Avenue in North St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
Spire employee struck by fleeing driver in south St. Louis
A driver fleeing from police struck a Spire employee Wednesday morning in St. Louis. The employee is now hospitalized with severe injuries.
Carjacking suspect facing new, fatal carjacking charge
A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022.
