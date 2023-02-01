ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court

Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect’s wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims. Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case

A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013. Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold …. A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment

A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars. Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment. A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars. Officers search for suspect...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State

Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products. Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the …. Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products....
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Rapper in Missouri indicted on multiple fentanyl and gun charges

A Missouri rapper was arrested Wednesday on fentanyl and gun charges. Antonio Harris, 25, of St. Louis, was indicted on June 22, 2022, on three charges: possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Harris, who performs as “LA 4SS,” appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 police officers shot in Soulard

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a Ford F150 believed to be involved in robbery incident when the shooting happened. The driver of the Ford drove off but crashed. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and shot at officers, striking two of them in the torso area. Officers fired back and struck a suspect in the ankle. The suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot to the ankle. Both officers, ages 38 and 24, were taken to two different hospitals listed in critical/stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws

The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain. Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri …. The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Police using QR codes to help solve cold cases

Detectives are turning to technology to help find answers to unsolved homicides. Billboards, posters, and cards created by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department now feature QR codes. Police using QR codes to help solve cold cases. Detectives are turning to technology to help find answers to unsolved homicides. Billboards,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

