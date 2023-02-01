MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat Northeast Lauderdale 53-51, while the Lady Trojans defeat the Lady Knights 46-39. The Lady Trojans of Northeast Lauderdale started off this night against West Lauderdale and had established a sizable lead going into halftime. The Lady Knights would not go away though as they would go on a scoring run and cut the deficit to as much as three, but late in the fourth the Lady Trojans would take over and they came away with the win.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO