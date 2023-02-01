Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale edges out Northeast on the road
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat Northeast Lauderdale 53-51, while the Lady Trojans defeat the Lady Knights 46-39. The Lady Trojans of Northeast Lauderdale started off this night against West Lauderdale and had established a sizable lead going into halftime. The Lady Knights would not go away though as they would go on a scoring run and cut the deficit to as much as three, but late in the fourth the Lady Trojans would take over and they came away with the win.
WTOK-TV
Three Yellow Jackets sign to East Central Community College
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Three Union Yellow Jackets have signed to continue their football careers with East Central Community College on National Signing Day. Defensive district player of the year, William Hughlett, defensive back, Cameron Jackson, and equipment manager, Chris Chamblee, signed their national letters of intent with East Central on Wednesday.
WTOK-TV
Two Cougars sign with East Central on National Signing Day
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County senior football players, Grey Hale and Cade Mangum, signed their national letter of intent to East Central Community College. They helped the Cougars advance to the second round of the playoffs during the 2022 season and finished the year with a 5-6 overall record.
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs bring in talented players from Mississippi
Arnett has not been shy about his thoughts on the state of Mississippi and the talent that springs forth out of it. As the day ended on Wednesday’s second signing period, the Bulldogs had the nation’s No. 25 high school or junior college signing class by 247Sports Composite rankings and 16 of the 27 players were from the state of Mississippi.
WTOK-TV
Lamar holds signing for two Raiders
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders had a signing day in the gymnasium for two sports in football and golf. Thad Ransier officially signed with Samford to continue playing football, while Brady Lagendyk signed with Emory to continue playing golf. Coaches, teammates, and family were present for both players as they get ready for the next level and they know how important it’s to have this opportunity and to have a support system.
WTOK-TV
Eight Wildcats sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight Meridian Wildcat football players signed their National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day. This was one of Meridian’s largest signing classes in recent years. EMCC commit Roscoe Tucker said, “Happy to just be a hometown hero. Just ready to work. Go get some...
DeeJay Holmes, Who Led High School Football in Sacks, Signs With Ole Miss
Ole Miss inks record-setting south Florida pass rusher on National Signing Day
Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins Named Top 101 Player in College Football
Ole Miss true freshman Quinshon Judkins is going into next season ranked as one of the top players in college football.
kicks96news.com
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club to Host 2023 PGA University Championship
The PGA of America announced today that Dancing Rabbit Golf Club at Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia, Mississippi, will host the 2023 PGA University Championship set for Nov. 13-15. The 36-hole Championship, supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, will feature 90 players on 18 teams (five players from each school) from PGA Golf Management University Programs across the country.
WTOK-TV
Otha Curtis “Puggy” Ford
Funeral services for Otha Curtis “Puggy” Ford, 76, of Butler will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Judy Lauderdale
A memorial gathering for Mrs. Judy Lauderdale will be held on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be held at Springhill Cemetery, with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville schools ask businesses to incentivize intersession attendance
STARKVILLE — As the first district in the Golden Triangle in recent years to adopt a modified calendar, Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is learning and adjusting as the school year progresses. Under the district’s modified calendar, students began school July 26 and will end the year June 1. There...
WTOK-TV
Claudyne “Dean” Ward Baskin
Funeral Services for Claudyne “Dean” Ward Baskin will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Marty Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
WTOK-TV
The race is on for Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With Lauderdale County having four openings in political offices the 2023 race is definitely on!. Wednesday was the final day to qualify for office here in Lauderdale County. A total of 48 candidates will be on the ballot during the primaries August 8th. News 11 was...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Eris D. Jordan
Funeral services for Mrs. Eris Jordan will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Meridian with Rev. Eugene Boger officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Jordan, 76, of Meridian, who died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel from 5:00-6:00 p.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
wtva.com
Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties. Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather....
WTOK-TV
Final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday was the final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County. News 11′s Cara Shirley spoke with Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson right as the courthouse closed today. Johnson said there are a total of 48 candidates on the ballot for this year’s election...
