iBerkshires.com
Lesure Leads Hoosac Valley Past Monson
MONSON, Mass. – Ashlyn Lesure scored 15 points Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 47-40 win over Monson. Taylor Garabedian scored 14, and Gabby Billetz scored 10 for the Hurricanes. Billetz scored five points, including 3-for-4 shooting at the foul line, in the fourth...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Icers Edge Amherst
PTTSFIELD, Mass. -- Brayden Bishop and Roshan Warriar each scored a goal Wednesday as the Taconic hockey team beat Amherst, 2-1, at the Boys and Girls Club. The Thunder improved to 6-3 with the win. Taconic has a rematch with the Hurricanes on Monday in Amherst.
iBerkshires.com
Eagles Celebrate Seniors with Win over Lee
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Mount Everett’s Emma Goewey Thursday showed how many ways she can influence a game in a Senior Night win over Lee. Goewey scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Eagles earned a 57-42 win over their South County rivals. But even when she...
iBerkshires.com
Hudson's 18 Lift Taconic to Road Win
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Alex Hudson scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Taconic girls basketball team to a 44-29 win over West Springfield. Hudson knocked down five 3-pointers, including four triples in the first half. Brenna McNeice scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out three assists.
iBerkshires.com
Drury Boys Win at Lee
LEE, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte and Amont David each recorded a double-double Wednesday to lead the Drury boys basketball team to a 70-48 win over Lee. Guillotte scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. David was right behind him with 18 points and 12 boards. Steven Cornell, Darien Vidal...
iBerkshires.com
Ludlow Boys Hold Off Mount Everett Surge
LUDLOW, Mass. -- The Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday shook off some early doldrums but could not entirely shake the Ludlow Lions in a 38-36 loss. Ludlow jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter and led, 24-9, at half-time before the Eagles were able to come back.
iBerkshires.com
Monson Girls Top Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Olivia Chrzan scored 27 points Tuesday to lead the Monson girls basketball team to a 54-34 win over Mount Greylock. Emma Newberry scored 12, and Charlotte Coody added eight for the Mounties. Mount Greylock (4-9) will look to snap a four-game skid on Friday when it...
iBerkshires.com
Guillotte, David Lead Drury Past Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte scored 29 points Monday to lead the Drury boys basketball team in a 67-64 win over Greenfield. Guillotte and Amont David each notched a double-double as the Blue Devils won their second straight. Guillotte pulled down 11 rebounds to go with his offense. David finished...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Boys Basketball Sets 10th Annual Military Appreciation Night
The Lenox Millionaires Boys basketball team will be honoring our military personnel at our home game versus the Lee High Wildcats on Monday February 6th, 2023 beginning with the Junior Varsity game at 5:30pm. Any veteran or active member of our military will be our guest on this evening. The Lenox VFW will be presenting our colors. Please come and join us as we honor our heroes.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Men's, Women's Basketball Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Zaylee Ramos scored 21 points Wednesday to lead the MCLA women's basketball team to a 66-53 win over Fitchburg State as the Trailblazers earned their first MASCAC win of the season. Hailey Peabody had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for MCLA (4-6, 1-7),...
iBerkshires.com
Pope Francis Girls Survive Back-and-Forth Battle with McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 12 points, and the Pope Francis girls basketball team outscored McCann Tech, 22-15, in the fourth quarter to earn a 50-46 win on Tuesday night. “The girls played an amazing game tonight,” McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj said. “This was a game...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Youth Basketball to Unveil Mural at Armory on Saturday
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Anyone who has attended a basketball game at the Armory knows that the facility's limited spectator areas can get crowded pretty fast. But a handful of outstanding fans now have a permanent seat to watch the action. On Saturday at noon, North Adams Youth Basketball...
fbschedules.com
UMass Minutemen announce 2023 football schedule
The UMass Minutemen have officially announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home contests. UMass will open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 on the road against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Minutemen hit the road again the following week to take on the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 2.
iBerkshires.com
New Lebanon Seniors Go Out with Dual Win
NEW LEBANON, N.Y. – Alex Sotek won two events in her last home meet for the New Lebanon/Berlin swim team Tuesday as it beat Hudson, 73-17, in a coed meet. Sotek won the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 4.63 seconds and took an uncontested win in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 1:03.69.
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
Will Watson III signs agreement with sports marketing agency to manage NIL opportunities
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Former Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson III has signed an agreement with Triumph, a sports marketing agency, to assist him in managing his Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) rights, per a release from the agency.
iBerkshires.com
St. Stans Quarter 2 Honor Roll
ADAMS, Mass. — St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams has announced its Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year. A student merits High Honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits Honors for an average between 85 and 92.9. 8th Grade.
Good Samaritans set fundraiser for Steven Windoloski, boy who died in Chicopee fire
Motivated by the loss of his own child two decades ago, a Holyoke man and his friend are holding a fundraiser to help support a Chicopee woman whose 5-year-old son died from injuries he got in a house fire last Christmas Eve. Firefighters rescued Steven Windoloski Jr. from his aunt’s...
MassLive.com
Co-op Corner: Elm Electrical
From left, Westfield Technical Academy electrical wiring instructor Gary Martineau, co-op senior Evan Pighetti, Elm Electrical Senior Project Manager Paul Asselin, co-op seniors David Hernandez and Hunter Boisseau, and WTA Assistant Principal Kevin Daley. (AMY PORTER / THE WESTFIELD NEWS)
westernmassnews.com
School districts making cancelation decisions ahead of expected frigid cold
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Schools in Massachusetts are canceling classes ahead of the artic blast. In western Massachusetts, more than a dozen schools have already called off school for Friday. “They use to cancel school if it was too cold, but I wasn’t expecting them to cancel school until everybody...
