ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Lesure Leads Hoosac Valley Past Monson

MONSON, Mass. – Ashlyn Lesure scored 15 points Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 47-40 win over Monson. Taylor Garabedian scored 14, and Gabby Billetz scored 10 for the Hurricanes. Billetz scored five points, including 3-for-4 shooting at the foul line, in the fourth...
MONSON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Icers Edge Amherst

PTTSFIELD, Mass. -- Brayden Bishop and Roshan Warriar each scored a goal Wednesday as the Taconic hockey team beat Amherst, 2-1, at the Boys and Girls Club. The Thunder improved to 6-3 with the win. Taconic has a rematch with the Hurricanes on Monday in Amherst.
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

Eagles Celebrate Seniors with Win over Lee

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Mount Everett’s Emma Goewey Thursday showed how many ways she can influence a game in a Senior Night win over Lee. Goewey scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Eagles earned a 57-42 win over their South County rivals. But even when she...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hudson's 18 Lift Taconic to Road Win

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Alex Hudson scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Taconic girls basketball team to a 44-29 win over West Springfield. Hudson knocked down five 3-pointers, including four triples in the first half. Brenna McNeice scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out three assists.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Drury Boys Win at Lee

LEE, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte and Amont David each recorded a double-double Wednesday to lead the Drury boys basketball team to a 70-48 win over Lee. Guillotte scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. David was right behind him with 18 points and 12 boards. Steven Cornell, Darien Vidal...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Ludlow Boys Hold Off Mount Everett Surge

LUDLOW, Mass. -- The Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday shook off some early doldrums but could not entirely shake the Ludlow Lions in a 38-36 loss. Ludlow jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter and led, 24-9, at half-time before the Eagles were able to come back.
LUDLOW, MA
iBerkshires.com

Monson Girls Top Mount Greylock

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Olivia Chrzan scored 27 points Tuesday to lead the Monson girls basketball team to a 54-34 win over Mount Greylock. Emma Newberry scored 12, and Charlotte Coody added eight for the Mounties. Mount Greylock (4-9) will look to snap a four-game skid on Friday when it...
MONSON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Guillotte, David Lead Drury Past Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte scored 29 points Monday to lead the Drury boys basketball team in a 67-64 win over Greenfield. Guillotte and Amont David each notched a double-double as the Blue Devils won their second straight. Guillotte pulled down 11 rebounds to go with his offense. David finished...
GREENFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Boys Basketball Sets 10th Annual Military Appreciation Night

The Lenox Millionaires Boys basketball team will be honoring our military personnel at our home game versus the Lee High Wildcats on Monday February 6th, 2023 beginning with the Junior Varsity game at 5:30pm. Any veteran or active member of our military will be our guest on this evening. The Lenox VFW will be presenting our colors. Please come and join us as we honor our heroes.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

MCLA Men's, Women's Basketball Win

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Zaylee Ramos scored 21 points Wednesday to lead the MCLA women's basketball team to a 66-53 win over Fitchburg State as the Trailblazers earned their first MASCAC win of the season. Hailey Peabody had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for MCLA (4-6, 1-7),...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pope Francis Girls Survive Back-and-Forth Battle with McCann Tech

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 12 points, and the Pope Francis girls basketball team outscored McCann Tech, 22-15, in the fourth quarter to earn a 50-46 win on Tuesday night. “The girls played an amazing game tonight,” McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj said. “This was a game...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Youth Basketball to Unveil Mural at Armory on Saturday

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Anyone who has attended a basketball game at the Armory knows that the facility's limited spectator areas can get crowded pretty fast. But a handful of outstanding fans now have a permanent seat to watch the action. On Saturday at noon, North Adams Youth Basketball...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
fbschedules.com

UMass Minutemen announce 2023 football schedule

The UMass Minutemen have officially announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home contests. UMass will open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 on the road against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Minutemen hit the road again the following week to take on the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 2.
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

New Lebanon Seniors Go Out with Dual Win

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. – Alex Sotek won two events in her last home meet for the New Lebanon/Berlin swim team Tuesday as it beat Hudson, 73-17, in a coed meet. Sotek won the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 4.63 seconds and took an uncontested win in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 1:03.69.
NEW LEBANON, NY
iBerkshires.com

St. Stans Quarter 2 Honor Roll

ADAMS, Mass. — St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams has announced its Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year. A student merits High Honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits Honors for an average between 85 and 92.9. 8th Grade.
ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

Co-op Corner: Elm Electrical

From left, Westfield Technical Academy electrical wiring instructor Gary Martineau, co-op senior Evan Pighetti, Elm Electrical Senior Project Manager Paul Asselin, co-op seniors David Hernandez and Hunter Boisseau, and WTA Assistant Principal Kevin Daley. (AMY PORTER / THE WESTFIELD NEWS)
WESTFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy