Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick

Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
WYNCOTE, PA
Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers running back has died

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died, according to multiple reports. The Steelers said they were “saddened” by Thornton’s loss in a tweet. Thornton was taken in the second round, 48th overall, of the 1977 draft out of Northwestern State by Pittsburgh. He played six seasons with the team. He helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 1979 and 1980.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Trinity’s Trey Weiand makes his college pick

Trey Weiand said he has found his college football home. The Trinity senior told PennLive he plans to play at Saint Francis. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Signing day is Wednesday. “I went up there for a visit a few Saturdays ago, and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OT Jamal Meriweather signs with UGA football

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed another player in the class of 2023. Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather had been committed to Georgia and now has signed with the Bulldogs. Meiweather flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia in December. The three-star offensive tackle is the 26th player to sign with...
ATHENS, GA
Cumberland Valley’s JD Hunter claims another college offer

JD Hunter has another offer to consider. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Cumberland Valley senior defensive back said he recently added Elon to his list. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior also reportedly has offers from Clarion, St. Francis, Millersville, Shippensburg and West Chester....
CD East freshman LB Zachary Brown adds ACC offer

CD East freshman linebacker Zachary Brown is now up to six college offers. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-1, 196 pounder said Thursday that he added Virginia Tech to his list. He also recently added Akron. Brown’s list of offers also includes...
NEBRASKA STATE
