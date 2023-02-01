Read full article on original website
Related
Former Penn State QB commit who had offer pulled by Florida after racial slur finds college home
Marcus Stokes was once a Penn State quarterback commit. Then he was a Florida Gator. Then he put out a video rapping a song that include a racial slur, and everything went out the window. Well, Stokes has a spot to play college football after Wednesday’s signing day. It’s not...
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick
Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers running back has died
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died, according to multiple reports. The Steelers said they were “saddened” by Thornton’s loss in a tweet. Thornton was taken in the second round, 48th overall, of the 1977 draft out of Northwestern State by Pittsburgh. He played six seasons with the team. He helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 1979 and 1980.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
247Sports
Signing Day 2023: College football's top 25 recruiting classes, live updates
South Carolina and third-year coach Shane Beamer have landed Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated recruit remaining in the 2023 cycle following his commitment on Signing Day. Tight end Duce Robinson, who is mulling multiple offers, is the other five-star left on the board and is not expected to announce a choice this week.
Trinity’s Trey Weiand makes his college pick
Trey Weiand said he has found his college football home. The Trinity senior told PennLive he plans to play at Saint Francis. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Signing day is Wednesday. “I went up there for a visit a few Saturdays ago, and...
Meet the top Mid-Penn seniors still looking for a college football home after signing day
Just because Wednesday’s signing day is in the books doesn’t mean that all of the top players in the country — or in this case the Mid-Penn — have locked in their college destinations. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
This Manatee County native announced he’s the new head football coach at Bethune-Cookman
Raymond Woodie Jr. announced he’s the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman
OT Jamal Meriweather signs with UGA football
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed another player in the class of 2023. Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather had been committed to Georgia and now has signed with the Bulldogs. Meiweather flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia in December. The three-star offensive tackle is the 26th player to sign with...
Big Spring LB Connor Black locks in his college commitment
Connor Black was one of the Mid-Penn’s most productive linebackers across the past two seasons, and he said on signing day Wednesday that he plans to keep it going close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Black said, he...
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Former Penn State QB Todd Blackledge leaves ESPN to lead NBC’s Big Ten football coverage
Penn State fans will recognize a familiar voice on NBC’s Big Ten broadcasts this fall. Todd Blackledge, who quarterbacked Penn State to its first claimed national championship in 1982, has left ESPN to headline NBC’s “Big Ten Saturday Night” college football announcing team this upcoming fall.
Farrell sending four players to the college level on NSD
The four Farrell standouts will all play at the next level after graduation.
Cumberland Valley’s JD Hunter claims another college offer
JD Hunter has another offer to consider. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Cumberland Valley senior defensive back said he recently added Elon to his list. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior also reportedly has offers from Clarion, St. Francis, Millersville, Shippensburg and West Chester....
Lane Kiffin likens today's college football to a professional sport
On National Signing Day, Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin talked about roster management and "free agency" in college football.
CD East freshman LB Zachary Brown adds ACC offer
CD East freshman linebacker Zachary Brown is now up to six college offers. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-1, 196 pounder said Thursday that he added Virginia Tech to his list. He also recently added Akron. Brown’s list of offers also includes...
Chambersburg’s Shea Makosy planning to play two sports in college
Shea Makosy’s college pick was different than most. That’s because the Chambersburg senior said Thursday he plays to play two sports — football and lacrosse — at the next level with Lebanon Valley College. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0