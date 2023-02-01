ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Not a single juror has yet been seated in Young Thug trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jury selection continues in the Young Thug trial, as Judge Ural Glanville, prosecutors and defense attorneys continue screening potential jurors claiming exemption mainly due to personal and/or professional hardships. The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is facing eight criminal counts under a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Defendant in Young Thug RICO trial accused of stabbing another inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christian Eppinger, one of several defendants in the Young Thug gang-related and racketeering trial, stabbed another inmate on Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. According to an incident report, Eppinger stabbed Demarcus Bussey with a “handmade weapon,” or a shank. Bussey...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail

Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge

ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mayor explains why Atlanta must return $10 million in aid

The Atlanta mayor explains why the city is about to return $10 million meant to help residents back to the federal government. FOX 5 broke the story about the rental relief cash made available under the COVID impact program. The Dickens administration has fielded complaints, including from Atlanta City Council members, demanding to know why the outreach to citizen fell short.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Protestors call for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign

Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation. Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation. Better Call Harry: How much do you know about your tax preparer?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Better Call Harry: How much do you know about your tax preparer?. Georgia Officials:...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy