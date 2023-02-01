Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Not a single juror has yet been seated in Young Thug trial
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jury selection continues in the Young Thug trial, as Judge Ural Glanville, prosecutors and defense attorneys continue screening potential jurors claiming exemption mainly due to personal and/or professional hardships. The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is facing eight criminal counts under a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Defendant in Young Thug RICO trial accused of stabbing another inmate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christian Eppinger, one of several defendants in the Young Thug gang-related and racketeering trial, stabbed another inmate on Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. According to an incident report, Eppinger stabbed Demarcus Bussey with a “handmade weapon,” or a shank. Bussey...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman.
Complex
Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail
Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police
ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge
ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police give tribute to Atlanta’s first African American chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first African American Police chief was tributed on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department. Officials say George Napper became the first African American Chief of the Atlanta Police Department in 1978.
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor explains why Atlanta must return $10 million in aid
The Atlanta mayor explains why the city is about to return $10 million meant to help residents back to the federal government. FOX 5 broke the story about the rental relief cash made available under the COVID impact program. The Dickens administration has fielded complaints, including from Atlanta City Council members, demanding to know why the outreach to citizen fell short.
Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that the narrative surrounding the city’s new public safety training center “...
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Cops: Fight between 2 women leads to shooting outside apartments near Edgewood
A fight outside an apartment building near the Edgewood neighborhood led to a shooting that left a woman injured late We...
Personal surveillance systems help metro Atlanta police catch high-profile murder suspects
There have been at least three high-profile murders in metro Atlanta solved this way in the past two months.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is demanding transparency and cell phone video be released following the death of a Clayton County inmate in November. Clayton County Jail video was released earlier this week. The video from inside the jail shows some of Terry Thurmond’s final moments.
Teenager dead, man hospitalized in NW Atlanta shooting near Vine City
A shootout near the Vine City neighborhood left a teenager dead and a man injured Wednesday night, according to Atlanta ...
2 men convicted of child molestation in separate Cobb cases
Two men were convicted of child molestation in separate cases in Cobb County, the District Attorney’s Office said Thursd...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Protestors call for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign
Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation. Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation. Better Call Harry: How much do you know about your tax preparer?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Better Call Harry: How much do you know about your tax preparer?. Georgia Officials:...
Comments / 9