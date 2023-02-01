ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Natural Gas: Rebound in the Cards Before End of the Week?

Movements in the natural gas futures contract since the breakdown below $3 indicate a sharp reversal could start soon after the inventory announcement tomorrow. The commodity stayed under selling pressure amid messy weather announcements and finally hit a new low at $2.689 in today’s trading session. Last time, the natural gas futures hit this low on Apr. 26, 2021.

