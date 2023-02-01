Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Gas prices have jumped for five straight weeks and are 'unlikely' to drop soon, experts say
Gas prices are rising to start 2023, and experts say prices are "unlikely to turn around any time soon." Today's average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.50, according to AAA. Though it's nowhere near the record $5.01 reached in June, it's far more than the average heading into...
investing.com
Natural Gas: Rebound in the Cards Before End of the Week?
Movements in the natural gas futures contract since the breakdown below $3 indicate a sharp reversal could start soon after the inventory announcement tomorrow. The commodity stayed under selling pressure amid messy weather announcements and finally hit a new low at $2.689 in today’s trading session. Last time, the natural gas futures hit this low on Apr. 26, 2021.
