Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge leaders discuss preventing crime among youth

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders are still discussing the issues of violent crime in the capital city. This time, they’re talking about young people in our community. The discussion was held at the 10th annual ICRIME summit, an annual event for leaders to...
Mayor's office names replacement for high-ranking staffer who left amid stormwater fiasco

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge mayor has named the replacement for a high-ranking staffer who resigned last year after spearheading the ill-fated stormwater master plan. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office named Vincent Latino as the new assistant chief administrative officer. He worked for the state prior as assistant secretary of operations for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory to announce candidacy for Lt. Governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he...
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
African American Read-ins and Free First Sunday: Around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org. RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main...
