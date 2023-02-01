Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Rates for Baton Rouge school lawyers to go up $50 an hour, first change in 20 years
After almost two decades at the same rates, lawyers who do work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are in line to get a pay boost, bringing their rates in line with those recommended by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. The parish School Board on Thursday voted...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish School Board member says she’s running for La. House of Representatives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish School Board member announced her candidacy for state representative. Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, who was re-elected to the parish school board in 2022, is running to represent District 64 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. “I view myself as a public servant,...
brproud.com
Capital area bartenders gain new safety training after LSU student death
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Bartenders and servers are gaining new tools to keep people safe. This comes on the heels of the death of LSU’s Madison Brooks, who deputies say was allegedly raped before she died after leaving Reggie’s, a Tigerland Bar. “I feel like everything...
Mckinley High School students decorate coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mckinley High School students are showing off their art skills this Mardi Gras season with decorated throws. The young artists are decorating 500 coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu parade. Students are designing the coconuts for two groups, the Walking Warriors, and Zulu Tramps. Talented...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge leaders discuss preventing crime among youth
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders are still discussing the issues of violent crime in the capital city. This time, they’re talking about young people in our community. The discussion was held at the 10th annual ICRIME summit, an annual event for leaders to...
KTBS
Report: Black students most likely to attend worst public schools
BATON ROUGE, La. - Black students are more than five times as likely to attend a D- or F-rated public school as White students, according to a state audit released Monday morning. About 41% of Black students attend a school at the bottom of the grading scale compared to 8%...
klax-tv.com
Baton Rouge General Employees surprised with UCP Checks during launch of Great Employee Give Back Program
BATON ROUGE, LA – To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, State Treasurer John M. Schroder launched the Great Employee Give Back of 2023, a pilot program with Baton Rouge General, by handing out 572 unclaimed property checks totaling more than $42,000 to employees of the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday afternoon.
Baker City Court rolls out amnesty program to help those with bench warrants
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City Court of Baker along with Baker City Court Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshal Carl K. Dunn will offer an amnesty period during the entire month of February 2023. Officials say the amnesty period will be offered to any Baker City Court...
wbrz.com
Deputy stepping away from department, focusing on campaign for sheriff amid internal turmoil
PORT ALLEN - A major with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office — who's now campaigning to be the department's next sheriff — is distancing himself from an internal mess at the agency exposed in recent months by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Zack Simmers published an announcement...
wbrz.com
Mayor's office names replacement for high-ranking staffer who left amid stormwater fiasco
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge mayor has named the replacement for a high-ranking staffer who resigned last year after spearheading the ill-fated stormwater master plan. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office named Vincent Latino as the new assistant chief administrative officer. He worked for the state prior as assistant secretary of operations for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
brproud.com
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory to announce candidacy for Lt. Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he...
wbrz.com
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
brproud.com
Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority hosting public meetings on 2023 Master Plan
BATON ROUGE, La (BPROUD) ––– The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is launching a series of public meetings about its 2023 Master Plan at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library on Tuesday night. At the meeting, they will also discuss the fiscal year 2024 annual...
theadvocate.com
African American Read-ins and Free First Sunday: Around Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org. RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
wbrz.com
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to consent'
BATON ROUGE- In the weeks since LSU student Madi Brooks was hit and killed by a car on a dark, Baton Rouge road, four people have been arrested and are facing charges in her alleged rape. "We have a blood alcohol number. It establishes intoxication under the statue, which makes...
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
brproud.com
Precision Firearms and Indoor Rage to offer free self-defense classes for women
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many Baton Rouge residents are concerned about violent crime, including women. A local firing range is all set to offer free concealed carry classes for women. As of Thursday, the firing range is empty, but that will soon change. “We wanted to help out...
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
