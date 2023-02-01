Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points to lead Michigan to a 68-51 road win over Northwestern and a sweep of the season series on Thursday in Evanston, Ill. Kobe Bufkin had 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Joey Baker came off the bench to score 14 points and Terrance Williams II had 10 rebounds for Michigan (12-10, 6-5 Big Ten Conference), which had lost two straight.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO