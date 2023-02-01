ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls' Fedder signs with Montana Western

During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls’ Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon. “Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Sugar-Salem’s Ty Hirrlinger signs NLI to play football at Idaho

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - 3A All-State wide receiver Ty Hirrlinger will play Big Sky football, as Hirrlinger signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the Idaho Vandals. Hirrlinger set a Sugar-Salem school record for receiving yards and receiving TDs in a single season as part of the school's 11-0 state championship-winning campaign last year.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ashton, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ririe High School basketball team will have a game with North Fremont High School on February 01, 2023, 18:00:00.
RIRIE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic

Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

School closures for Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

No one injured in structure fire

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Teton County Fire & Rescue was notified of possible residential structure fire on Thistle Creek Drive north of Victor. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home. Crews entered searched for victims and extinguished the fire within 20-30...
VICTOR, ID
KOOL 96.5

Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26

A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wanted man now in custody after being found in Swan Valley home

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were able to contact Matthew L. Roberson Tuesday morning and take him into custody on his outstanding warrants. Roberson was wanted in connection to a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night resulting...
SWAN VALLEY, ID
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming

One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
JACKSON, WY

