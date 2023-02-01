Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Rigby hands Thunder Ridge first loss, advances to 5A High Country championship
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are the first, and so far only team to knock off the Thunder Ridge Titans this season, as Rigby won its third battle against Thunder 53-48 Thursday to advance to the 5A High Country championship. It was a neck-and-neck battle in the first...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls' Fedder signs with Montana Western
During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls’ Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon. “Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture...
Idaho8.com
Sugar-Salem’s Ty Hirrlinger signs NLI to play football at Idaho
SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - 3A All-State wide receiver Ty Hirrlinger will play Big Sky football, as Hirrlinger signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the Idaho Vandals. Hirrlinger set a Sugar-Salem school record for receiving yards and receiving TDs in a single season as part of the school's 11-0 state championship-winning campaign last year.
Idaho8.com
Three local squads in first place in latest girls basketball media polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans, Snake River Panthers, and Rockland Bulldogs lead their respective media polls as the district tournament play begins. At a perfect 21-0 this season, the Titans top 5A, while Rockland, who has also led 1AD2 all season, is 18-3 at the top of its class.
Idaho8.com
Blackfoot’s Jaxon Grimmett signs letter of intent, will play baseball at Utah Tech
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot Bronco and Idaho Falls Bandit Jaxon Grimmett knows where he'll play college baseball, as he signed his NLI Thursday to compete for Utah Tech after serving a mission. Grimmett was a member of last summer's Bandits team that won a regional championship and made the...
Ashton, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
School closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Below is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
eastidahonews.com
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
Idaho8.com
No one injured in structure fire
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Teton County Fire & Rescue was notified of possible residential structure fire on Thistle Creek Drive north of Victor. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home. Crews entered searched for victims and extinguished the fire within 20-30...
Power lines down, avoid N Yellowstone Highway
The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded to N. Yellowstone Highway just before 1 p.m. Monday to address an issue with a power line that was about to fall across the roadway.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
Wanted man now in custody after being found in Swan Valley home
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were able to contact Matthew L. Roberson Tuesday morning and take him into custody on his outstanding warrants. Roberson was wanted in connection to a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night resulting...
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming
One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
