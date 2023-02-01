Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Warriors fall to Cass Lake Panthers in Overtime 94-86
What a game in Cass Lake tonight, everything you'd expect from these two teams! Big plays on both sides! Warriors come back from [being] down 12 in the final minutes to force overtime 80-80! In the extra period it was the Panthers who made the big plays and secured the win 94-86!
Signing Day 2023: Where Minnesota's top football prospects have signed
SBLive's Minnesota high school football 2022 all-state teams The 2023 Minnesota high school football graduating class is a deep class with two 4-stars and 12 3-stars. The class is especially talented along the offensive and defensive lines with nine of the top 15 prospects in those positions. ...
redlakenationnews.com
Herman David Lussier
November 20, 1946 ~ January 30, 2023 (age 76) Herman David Lussier, age 76, of Red Lake, Minnesota journeyed to the spirit world on Monday, January 30th, 2023 from Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, MN. He was born to Anna (Hanson) and Edward Lussier, Sr. on November 20th, 1946 in Red Lake, MN.
redlakenationnews.com
Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto"
Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto" of Cass Lake, Minnesota, passed away on January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 61 years. Survived by wife Rhonda and furry friend Scruffy. Survived by his children Kayla, Shileen, Josh & Brandon, his mother Violet, brothers Danny, Jon, Jack,...
redlakenationnews.com
Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr.
Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr. November 7, 1960 ~ January 29, 2023 (age 62) Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr., 62, of Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, from the Cass Lake IHS in Cass Lake, MN. Ray was born on November...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Unclaimed Minnesota Lottery Ticket is Worth Over $1.8 Million
Did you buy a lottery ticket in St. Joe's back in December by chance? More specifically did you buy a Gopher 5 at the Speedway in St. Joseph's located at 27 W. Birch Street on December 16, 2022?. If you did, you had better check those numbers again because you...
redlakenationnews.com
Terrance Gene Jackson
Terrance "Terry" Gene Jackson, 62, of White Earth, MN, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Essentia Hospital in Fargo. Terry was born in White Earth, MN on November 6, 1959, a son of Frederick and Susan (St. Clair) Jackson. He worked in maintenance in White Earth for many years.
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what cities in Minnesota are the best to live in?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and you know, I trust it pretty well! Not only that but one of the 20 is a city right in Rice County, can you believe that? So here are the top 20 best cities to live in, in Minnesota according to this article from lifeinminnesota.com.
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
mprnews.org
How cold before school is canceled in Minnesota? All depends on the district
When the temperature drops, students and parents might wonder how cold it has to get before their school calls off classes. Turns out, it all depends on the school district. Minneapolis Public Schools policy states it considers holding an e-learning day if wind chill forecasts for the following morning reach negative 35 degrees or colder with winds of at least 5 to 10 mph around 6:30 a.m.
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
KARE 11 News Is Mourning the Death of Local Sports Producer Andy Trowbridge
Regular viewers of KARE 11 in Minnesota were somewhat shocked following the news that Andy Trowbridge, a sports producer who had worked with the station for 15 years, had died. Article continues below advertisement. The news came quite suddenly, and Andy was only in his 30s at the time of...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wind Chill Advisory in effect through Friday noon for the area
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Swift-Chippewa- Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,. Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Benson, Montevideo, and Willmar. 404 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST...
Comments / 0