ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearbrook, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redlakenationnews.com

Warriors fall to Cass Lake Panthers in Overtime 94-86

What a game in Cass Lake tonight, everything you'd expect from these two teams! Big plays on both sides! Warriors come back from [being] down 12 in the final minutes to force overtime 80-80! In the extra period it was the Panthers who made the big plays and secured the win 94-86!
CASS LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Herman David Lussier

November 20, 1946 ~ January 30, 2023 (age 76) Herman David Lussier, age 76, of Red Lake, Minnesota journeyed to the spirit world on Monday, January 30th, 2023 from Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, MN. He was born to Anna (Hanson) and Edward Lussier, Sr. on November 20th, 1946 in Red Lake, MN.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto"

Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto" of Cass Lake, Minnesota, passed away on January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 61 years. Survived by wife Rhonda and furry friend Scruffy. Survived by his children Kayla, Shileen, Josh & Brandon, his mother Violet, brothers Danny, Jon, Jack,...
CASS LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr.

Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr. November 7, 1960 ~ January 29, 2023 (age 62) Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr., 62, of Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, from the Cass Lake IHS in Cass Lake, MN. Ray was born on November...
CASS LAKE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Terrance Gene Jackson

Terrance "Terry" Gene Jackson, 62, of White Earth, MN, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Essentia Hospital in Fargo. Terry was born in White Earth, MN on November 6, 1959, a son of Frederick and Susan (St. Clair) Jackson. He worked in maintenance in White Earth for many years.
WHITE EARTH, MN
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota

Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You

As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what cities in Minnesota are the best to live in?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and you know, I trust it pretty well! Not only that but one of the 20 is a city right in Rice County, can you believe that? So here are the top 20 best cities to live in, in Minnesota according to this article from lifeinminnesota.com.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
mprnews.org

How cold before school is canceled in Minnesota? All depends on the district

When the temperature drops, students and parents might wonder how cold it has to get before their school calls off classes. Turns out, it all depends on the school district. Minneapolis Public Schools policy states it considers holding an e-learning day if wind chill forecasts for the following morning reach negative 35 degrees or colder with winds of at least 5 to 10 mph around 6:30 a.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?

We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Wind Chill Advisory in effect through Friday noon for the area

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Swift-Chippewa- Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,. Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Benson, Montevideo, and Willmar. 404 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST...
ALEXANDRIA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy