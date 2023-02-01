Read full article on original website
NDSU Stays Unbeaten at Home With OT Win Over Yotes
FARGO– North Dakota State Women’s Basketball takes down South Dakota 86-82. Tags: NDSU, NDSU Bison, NDSU BISON WOMEN’S BASKETBALL, NDSU Women’s Basketball, South Dakota Coyotes.
New Salem-Almont football star AJ Heins signs with North Dakota State
NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University announced today that New Salem-Almont’s AJ Heins has signed on to play football for the Bison. The 6’3″ 295 lb senior lineman was a key member of the Holsteins’ perfect 12-0 season that ended with an overtime victory in the Dakota Bowl to Cavalier, 28-26. He’s […]
Western North Dakota football stars taking the next step on National Signing Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Plenty of local football stars are making the jump to play football at the next level today. Follow along as we announce each signing. This is an updating story, KX Sports will be releasing names throughout the day as signings become official. North Dakota State University AJ Heins, OL, New Salem-Almont […]
UND national champion hockey player, Fargo sports broadcaster dies at 65
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Travis Dunn, an award-winning Fargo sports broadcaster on 740 The Fan and KFGO, died Wednesday. He was 65. A Winnipeg, Manitoba native, Dunn played hockey at the University of North Dakota and was a defenseman on the 1979-80 National Championship team which is in the UND Hall of Fame. He was drafted to play for the NHL’s St. Louis Blues out of college.
Moving Mountains: The story of Mount Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For years Fargo has been growing West, South and come every winter, up, with the construction of Mount Fargo. “We started about two weeks before Christmas,” said Derrick Juve, a snow groom operator with Midwest Snow Services. “We stack it as tall as we can, keep going as steep as we can, but it would take a lot of snow for us to run out of room out here. It takes weeks after a snowfall to get all the roads clear. It’s a pretty constant process. There’s a lot of moving parts that go into the whole operation.”
NDSU Football Signs Six, Adds Four Transfers for 2023
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of six high school student-athletes to the 2023 Bison recruiting class Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of the regular signing period for Division I football. The latest additions are offensive lineman AJ Heins (New...
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy is still grieving and searching for answers, but she’s sharing her story tonight in hopes of helping others who struggle with their mental health, especially kids. Nolan Wilson, a fifth grader at Clara Barton Elementary, who was...
Arrest made following South Fargo shelter in place order being lifted
A Fargo man who barricaded himself in a home with a gun Wednesday night is arrested on mutiple warrants. Police say 23 year old Patrick Opdahl fired the weapon and pointed it at people inside the house on the 38 hundred block of 21st Street South. He was arrested on...
Fargo Police Searching For Missing Teen
Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police are asking for your help this morning finding a missing teen. They say 15-year-old Carley Kalis didn’t get on the bus to come home from school on Wednesday in North Fargo. She is 4’11” with blue eyes and brown hair.
Moorhead mechanic full of spark
Josie Whitlock is a rarity — the only female auto technician in Moorhead, one of perhaps only two in Fargo-Moorhead. It’s a career that she’s been training for since spending time at her father’s side, tinkering with their cars in the family garage in Roseau and, later, the Twin Cities.
Fargo PD look for man who threw 2 cats out of car, killing 1
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for your help in finding a suspect. Security footage from the city pound shows the suspect throwing two cats out of his vehicle. He hit one as he drove away, and it died. The vehicle is a red, four-door sedan with silver window trim.
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
Kindred daycare makes difficult choice of cutting families due to staffing shortages
KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost everyone’s had headaches of short staffing, from having to come in early or stay late, but for daycare’s it’s affecting whether they can legally operate. Lil’ Buckaroo’s in Kindred, says they had to make the difficult choice of cutting 16...
Three people injured in head-on crash in Cass County
The 37-year-old and 46-year-old were brought to Essentia Health for their injuries and were later allowed to leave.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
Downtown Fargo Library introduces free legal kiosk
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new kiosk at the Main Fargo Public Library downtown can help you find legal information. Legal Services North Dakota is teaming up with the library to create the legal kiosk program. Officials say Legal Services North Dakota reached out to them about creating a...
Authorities investigating after driver forces WFPS bus to pull over, demands child leaves with him
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man’s alleged aggressive driving is now at the center of an investigation with sheriff deputies after an ‘unusual’ situation on a Horace bus route last week. Parents of children on bus #4 received an email Wednesday morning alerting them to...
Accused Medenwald killer was on supervised release in Minnesota for drug crimes
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Breckenridge, Minn. man who has been charged with a murder that occurred outside a Wahpeton hockey arena on January 16 was on supervised release in Minnesota for a 2020 drug felony at the time of the shooting. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger was sentenced to seven...
ASK A TROOPER: “Collector Plate Question”
Question: Can a truck with collector plates on it be used in a snow plow business? Is it legal to use collector plates on a vehicle driven on a daily basis?. Answer: Driving a vehicle for general transportation with collector plates on is illegal. It is also illegal to use collector plates for business purposes.
