Kindred, ND

KX News

New Salem-Almont football star AJ Heins signs with North Dakota State

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University announced today that New Salem-Almont’s AJ Heins has signed on to play football for the Bison. The 6’3″ 295 lb senior lineman was a key member of the Holsteins’ perfect 12-0 season that ended with an overtime victory in the Dakota Bowl to Cavalier, 28-26. He’s […]
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

UND national champion hockey player, Fargo sports broadcaster dies at 65

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Travis Dunn, an award-winning Fargo sports broadcaster on 740 The Fan and KFGO, died Wednesday. He was 65. A Winnipeg, Manitoba native, Dunn played hockey at the University of North Dakota and was a defenseman on the 1979-80 National Championship team which is in the UND Hall of Fame. He was drafted to play for the NHL’s St. Louis Blues out of college.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moving Mountains: The story of Mount Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For years Fargo has been growing West, South and come every winter, up, with the construction of Mount Fargo. “We started about two weeks before Christmas,” said Derrick Juve, a snow groom operator with Midwest Snow Services. “We stack it as tall as we can, keep going as steep as we can, but it would take a lot of snow for us to run out of room out here. It takes weeks after a snowfall to get all the roads clear. It’s a pretty constant process. There’s a lot of moving parts that go into the whole operation.”
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

NDSU Football Signs Six, Adds Four Transfers for 2023

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of six high school student-athletes to the 2023 Bison recruiting class Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of the regular signing period for Division I football. The latest additions are offensive lineman AJ Heins (New...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Police Searching For Missing Teen

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police are asking for your help this morning finding a missing teen. They say 15-year-old Carley Kalis didn’t get on the bus to come home from school on Wednesday in North Fargo. She is 4’11” with blue eyes and brown hair.
FARGO, ND
thefmextra.com

Moorhead mechanic full of spark

Josie Whitlock is a rarity — the only female auto technician in Moorhead, one of perhaps only two in Fargo-Moorhead. It’s a career that she’s been training for since spending time at her father’s side, tinkering with their cars in the family garage in Roseau and, later, the Twin Cities.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD look for man who threw 2 cats out of car, killing 1

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for your help in finding a suspect. Security footage from the city pound shows the suspect throwing two cats out of his vehicle. He hit one as he drove away, and it died. The vehicle is a red, four-door sedan with silver window trim.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest

FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good

I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Downtown Fargo Library introduces free legal kiosk

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new kiosk at the Main Fargo Public Library downtown can help you find legal information. Legal Services North Dakota is teaming up with the library to create the legal kiosk program. Officials say Legal Services North Dakota reached out to them about creating a...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

ASK A TROOPER: “Collector Plate Question”

Question: Can a truck with collector plates on it be used in a snow plow business? Is it legal to use collector plates on a vehicle driven on a daily basis?. Answer: Driving a vehicle for general transportation with collector plates on is illegal. It is also illegal to use collector plates for business purposes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

