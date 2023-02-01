ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota House Transportation Committee discusses Rep. Cedrick Frazier's race and ethnicity data collection proposal

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago
Related
Minnesota Reformer

Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants

The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants   appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Bill would give MN Dept. of Health review, veto power over hospital mega merger

(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill is moving forward in the Minnesota House that would give the state Health Department the authority to review the planned merger of the Fairview health system with South Dakota-based Sanford. Ramsey Republican Harry Niska asked why a Health Department review when the attorney general is already investigating? Apple Valley Democrat Robert Bierman responds the Health Department has statewide data. Niska said it seems like we're," rushing to add another roadblock (to the merger)." The University of Minnesota and Attorney General Keith Ellison's Office are asking Fairview and Sanford to delay the proposed March 31st merger date.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Felon voting rights: Minnesota House plans Thursday vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some 50,000 convicted felons in Minnesota will be one step closer to having their voting rights restored Thursday. Democrats who control the House have scheduled an evening floor vote on the bill, which would restore voting rights immediately after a person is released from prison. Minnesota currently requires people to serve their entire sentence, including probation or parole terms that often stretch years or decades. Identical legislation is moving through Senate committees.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Gov. Walz approves disaster assistance for St. Louis County

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County for disaster assistance. According to the news release, the request is to provide state public disaster assistance with response, clean up, and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region Dec. 12 through Dec. 16, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate committee advances bill to increase teachers of color in Minnesota schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Fourth grader Azomali Obiasakin was at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday with a personal plea: Asking the legislature to pass policies to increase teachers of color in schools across the state."At my new school, they know how to handle difficult situations because there are more teachers of color," Obiasakin told a Senate panel. "Please pass the teachers of color act so more kids can feel happy in their schools."Obiasakin and other students told a Senate committee on Wednesday there is a crucial need for educators who look like them in classrooms everywhere. The current make-up of...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Gov. Walz signs abortion-up-to-birth bill, entrenching Minnesota as global outlier on abortion policy

ST. PAUL — Today Gov. Tim Walz signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act to enshrine in state statute a “fundamental right” to abortion without limits or safeguards. The bill had passed the House and Senate by narrow margins after DFL leaders quickly pushed it through the legislature in the opening weeks of the session.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Governor Walz outlines his One Minnesota budget proposal

Governor Walz visited Laura MacArthur elementary to talk about his One Minnesota budget proposal. The $12 billion proposal aims to help make Minnesota the best place for families. Some of the issues being tackled are child poverty, mental health resources, and supporting public education. The One Minnesota budget proposal also...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law

With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature on Tuesday, state Democrats codified the right to abortion and reproductive health care for all residents in Minnesota law. Full stop. No exceptions. “The message that we’re sending Minnesota today is very clear. Your rights are protected in the state. You have the right to make your own decisions about […] The post Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota state senator pushes $1.7B paid family and medical leave bill

(Fargo, ND) -- Democrats in Minnesota are expressing confidence they'll pass a paid family leave and medical leave bill this year. "It has to be for the family leave, bonding with a brand new child, then for the medical leave, a significant medical occurrence in your life," said Minnesota State Senator Alice Mann.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Attorney General's Office named Top Workplace USA for 2nd year in a row

February 2, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has been named a Top Workplace USA 2023, for the second year in a row. This honor comes on top of the Attorney General’s Office being named a Star Tribune Top Workplace 2022 last June for the second time in a row. The Attorney General’s Office was also named a Star Tribune Top Workplace 2021 and a Top Workplace USA 2022, both for the first time ever.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Democrats dramatically outspent GOP in midterm

Minnesota Democrats and their supporters raised and spent millions more than the GOP last year, leading up to a November election in which the DFL held onto every statewide office, kept the House and flipped control of the Senate. DFLers on the statewide ticket largely outspent their rivals and were...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s a battle of the bills. Politicians on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota Senate are pushing legislation to eliminate the Social Security tax, but with different methods. Minnesota is one of 11 states that currently taxes Social Security. Some...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

MN bill aims to create legal refuge for trans youth seeking gender-affirming care

Minnesota legislators began reviewing a bill that protects access to health care for trans youth, a move the author says is a historic first. “This is the first committee hearing in the history of our state legislature that will hear a bill designed to protect trans and gender-expansive people in Minnesota,” said author Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, during the bill’s introduction Tuesday. “This is literally the first convening of our community for a bill that will help us live.”
MINNESOTA STATE

