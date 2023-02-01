Minnesota House Transportation Committee discusses Rep. Cedrick Frazier's race and ethnicity data collection proposal

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Fourth grader Azomali Obiasakin was at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday with a personal plea: Asking the legislature to pass policies to increase teachers of color in schools across the state."At my new school, they know how to handle difficult situations because there are more teachers of color," Obiasakin told a Senate panel. "Please pass the teachers of color act so more kids can feel happy in their schools."Obiasakin and other students told a Senate committee on Wednesday there is a crucial need for educators who look like them in classrooms everywhere. The current make-up of...

