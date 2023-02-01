Minnesota House Transportation Committee discusses Rep. Cedrick Frazier's race and ethnicity data collection proposal

Read full article on original website
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
Bill would give MN Dept. of Health review, veto power over hospital mega merger
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill is moving forward in the Minnesota House that would give the state Health Department the authority to review the planned merger of the Fairview health system with South Dakota-based Sanford. Ramsey Republican Harry Niska asked why a Health Department review when the attorney general is already investigating? Apple Valley Democrat Robert Bierman responds the Health Department has statewide data. Niska said it seems like we're," rushing to add another roadblock (to the merger)." The University of Minnesota and Attorney General Keith Ellison's Office are asking Fairview and Sanford to delay the proposed March 31st merger date.
lptv.org
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
fox9.com
Felon voting rights: Minnesota House plans Thursday vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some 50,000 convicted felons in Minnesota will be one step closer to having their voting rights restored Thursday. Democrats who control the House have scheduled an evening floor vote on the bill, which would restore voting rights immediately after a person is released from prison. Minnesota currently requires people to serve their entire sentence, including probation or parole terms that often stretch years or decades. Identical legislation is moving through Senate committees.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess...
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Walz approves disaster assistance for St. Louis County
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County for disaster assistance. According to the news release, the request is to provide state public disaster assistance with response, clean up, and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region Dec. 12 through Dec. 16, 2022.
Minnesota Senate committee advances bill to increase teachers of color in Minnesota schools
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Fourth grader Azomali Obiasakin was at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday with a personal plea: Asking the legislature to pass policies to increase teachers of color in schools across the state."At my new school, they know how to handle difficult situations because there are more teachers of color," Obiasakin told a Senate panel. "Please pass the teachers of color act so more kids can feel happy in their schools."Obiasakin and other students told a Senate committee on Wednesday there is a crucial need for educators who look like them in classrooms everywhere. The current make-up of...
'Driver's Licenses For All' bill passes Minnesota House, heads to Senate
The Minnesota House of Representatives approved the DFL's "Driver's Licenses For All" bill Monday night. Passing by a 69-60 vote, the bill would allow anyone to obtain a driver's license without providing proof of legal presence in the United States. Driver's licenses were once obtainable by any state resident prior...
redlakenationnews.com
Gov. Walz signs abortion-up-to-birth bill, entrenching Minnesota as global outlier on abortion policy
ST. PAUL — Today Gov. Tim Walz signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act to enshrine in state statute a “fundamental right” to abortion without limits or safeguards. The bill had passed the House and Senate by narrow margins after DFL leaders quickly pushed it through the legislature in the opening weeks of the session.
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz outlines his One Minnesota budget proposal
Governor Walz visited Laura MacArthur elementary to talk about his One Minnesota budget proposal. The $12 billion proposal aims to help make Minnesota the best place for families. Some of the issues being tackled are child poverty, mental health resources, and supporting public education. The One Minnesota budget proposal also...
Minnesota’s new marijuana law could ‘destroy the hemp market as we know it’
As the debate continues over a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana in Minnesota, those who produce THC-infused seltzers are concerned the new law would undo several months of progress they’ve made.
modernfarmer.com
Agricultural Runoff Pollutes Well Water, a ‘Public Health Crisis In the Making’
The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread...
Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law
With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature on Tuesday, state Democrats codified the right to abortion and reproductive health care for all residents in Minnesota law. Full stop. No exceptions. “The message that we’re sending Minnesota today is very clear. Your rights are protected in the state. You have the right to make your own decisions about […] The post Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
wdayradionow.com
Hawley state representative criticizes Minnesota house bill requiring all carbon-free energy sources by 2040
(Fargo, ND) -- State representative Jim Joy is criticizing a bill just passed by the Minnesota house that would require the state's utilities to get all of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. "Last night, Minnesota for instance, used 80,000 megawatts. If we went solar for that much megawatts...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota state senator pushes $1.7B paid family and medical leave bill
(Fargo, ND) -- Democrats in Minnesota are expressing confidence they'll pass a paid family leave and medical leave bill this year. "It has to be for the family leave, bonding with a brand new child, then for the medical leave, a significant medical occurrence in your life," said Minnesota State Senator Alice Mann.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Attorney General's Office named Top Workplace USA for 2nd year in a row
February 2, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has been named a Top Workplace USA 2023, for the second year in a row. This honor comes on top of the Attorney General’s Office being named a Star Tribune Top Workplace 2022 last June for the second time in a row. The Attorney General’s Office was also named a Star Tribune Top Workplace 2021 and a Top Workplace USA 2022, both for the first time ever.
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Democrats dramatically outspent GOP in midterm
Minnesota Democrats and their supporters raised and spent millions more than the GOP last year, leading up to a November election in which the DFL held onto every statewide office, kept the House and flipped control of the Senate. DFLers on the statewide ticket largely outspent their rivals and were...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s a battle of the bills. Politicians on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota Senate are pushing legislation to eliminate the Social Security tax, but with different methods. Minnesota is one of 11 states that currently taxes Social Security. Some...
mprnews.org
MN bill aims to create legal refuge for trans youth seeking gender-affirming care
Minnesota legislators began reviewing a bill that protects access to health care for trans youth, a move the author says is a historic first. “This is the first committee hearing in the history of our state legislature that will hear a bill designed to protect trans and gender-expansive people in Minnesota,” said author Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, during the bill’s introduction Tuesday. “This is literally the first convening of our community for a bill that will help us live.”
