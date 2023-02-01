ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart, MI

Hart rolls past White Cloud, stays undefeated

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
Making it their 14th straight win this season, Hart takes down White Cloud on the road Tuesday night.

Hart 62, White Cloud 45

The Pirates win it 62-45 on the Indians home court to keep their perfect season alive. They were led by Parker Hovey who had 32 points tonight.

“It feels really good. We just try to take it one game at a time, just never overlook any of our opponents and just play hard every game. Coach just has us really working good, our chemistry is really good. We’re just moving the ball really good together as a team.” said senior guard Parker Hovey.

“Teams, they can’t scout and just defend one player or two players even because we have different kids are going through struggles throughout the year but we’re finding a way when they’re struggling they’re going to continue to play defense all the time and we’re giving it to our other guys who are able to put the ball in the hole.” said Hart boys basketball coach Nick Bronsema.

Hart will be on the road this Friday to take on Shelby starting at 7pm.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

