Nancy West, surrounded by her family and friends, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Reno, Nevada on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the age of 76. Nancy was born on November 22, 1946, in Herlong, California, the first born child of Joseph and Wilma Roberts. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George West, the love of her life, and two sons, Michael and Stephen Andrew. She is survived by her sister, Laura Roberts, her daughters, Michelle, Jennifer, and Kimberly, grand children Michael Kyle, Lisa, Christina, JD and Carlene, great granddaughter Shyla, and her loyal pup Amy.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO