Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
KOLO TV Reno
AMA Arenacross Championship makes tour stop in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AMA Arenacross Championship is a great night of entertainment for the whole family! Get your tickets for Round 7 of the competition taking place at the Sparks-Reno Livestock Events Center (1350 N Wells Ave, Reno) Friday, Feb. 3. KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew brought a sneak peek...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Earstin and Dee Whitten
Our Someones 2 Know met in Reno and married about ten years ago. While the two come from entirely different upbringings, together they have created Soulful Seeds - a non-profit which develops and manages gardens to reduce food insecurity in Washoe County. We caught up with Earstin Whitten and Dee...
KOLO TV Reno
Local Arenacross rider joins Good Morning Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AMA Arenacross Championship is coming to Reno this week. Local pro rider Aaron Siminoe dropped by Good Morning Reno to promote the event, and tell us a little bit about his career. AMA Arenacross Championship will be at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Friday night....
mynews4.com
Reno named one of 15 cities for U.S. Navy Band tour
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Biggest Little City has been selected as one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band. The United States Navy Band is scheduled to host a concert at Nightingale Concert Hall on the UNR campus on March 15 at 7:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air Guard to open new recruiting office in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Air Guard will be opening a new recruiting office in Reno. The new office will be opened officially on Friday, and is located 294 E. Moana Lane, Suite 14 in south Reno. The Air Guard says the new office will provide a new recruiting...
KOLO TV Reno
Bluey's Big Play
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada makes history in 75-66 win over #22 San Diego State. Nevada makes history in 75-66 win over #22 San Diego State. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. COVID-19 public health emergency to end.
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 2023 Reno Bridal Expo at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all brides-to-be! The Reno Bridal Expo is your one stop shop for all your wedding needs. From dresses to photographers to cake designers to local venues, you can see all that the Reno-Tahoe region has to offer to make sure you get the wedding of your dreams.
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here
Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
KOLO TV Reno
ER opens in Spanish Springs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Medical Center has opened a new ER in Spanish Springs. The new ER is located at 1511 Oppio Ranch Parkway off Pyramid Way. “We have seen great success with the freestanding emergency department model and want to bring care closer to home for our patients. The opening of the ER at Spanish Springs addresses a need for additional healthcare options driven by patient choice,” said Helen Lidholm, chief executive officer at NNMC.
susanvillestuff.com
Nancy West – January 27, 2023
Nancy West, surrounded by her family and friends, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Reno, Nevada on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the age of 76. Nancy was born on November 22, 1946, in Herlong, California, the first born child of Joseph and Wilma Roberts. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George West, the love of her life, and two sons, Michael and Stephen Andrew. She is survived by her sister, Laura Roberts, her daughters, Michelle, Jennifer, and Kimberly, grand children Michael Kyle, Lisa, Christina, JD and Carlene, great granddaughter Shyla, and her loyal pup Amy.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends
Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada loses tight battle with Boise State 62-58
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Boise State in Thursday’s tightly contested battle 62-58 at Lawlor Events Center. Sophomore guard Audrey Roden led all scorers with 22 points, her third 20-point game of the season, while freshman Kennedy Lee came up with 12 points off the bench.
thefallonpost.org
Legal Notices - City of Fallon
Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Oats Park Splash Pad and Pavilions Project will be received by the City of Fallon, the Owner, at their administrative office located at 55 W. Williams Ave., Fallon, Nevada 89406 until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
nnbw.com
Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks
Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
KOLO TV Reno
Grin and bare it! Cold weather isn’t stopping the 2023 Cupid’s Undie Run in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cupid’s Undie Run Reno is on a mission to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF) and you can be part of the initiative by stripping down to your underwear (or as few clothes as you’re comfortable) and take part in a one-mile party run.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD holding State of Education Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding it’s annual State of Education address Thursday Night. Superintendent Susan Enfield will be updating the community on the district’s progress and some of its priorities over the next year. This will be Enfield’s first State of Education address since she became superintendent last year.
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley varsity cheerleaders ‘Go Higher, Together’ at national competition
In front of a roaring capacity crowd of 9,600 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, the Fernley High School varsity cheerleaders represented Fernley at the JAMZ Nationals this weekend. Nationals is the culminating event for many high school cheer teams across the United States, requiring qualifying according to a strict scoring sheet, where the best of the best go to represent their programs.
Comments / 0