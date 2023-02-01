Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
lptv.org
Bemidji Community Theater Sets Stage for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
In 1962, Ken Kesey published his first novel, titled “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” which highlighted the way psychology and psychiatry was practiced in the time. Now over 60 years and several adaptations later, this story is being brought to life by Bemidji Community Theater. “It’s...
redlakenationnews.com
Sanford Bemidji receives national certification as a Wellbriety Treatment Center
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sanford Health’s substance use disorder program in Bemidji was recently certified as one of less than two dozen Wellbriety Certified Treatment Centers in the nation. To become a Wellbriety Certified Treatment Center, a substance use program must meet specific criteria upheld by the White Bison...
redlakenationnews.com
Suspect Arrested for Fosston Vehicle Theft
Local law enforcement arrested a suspect who stole a vehicle in Fosston yesterday. According to the press release, Fosston Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 6:51 p.m. after being alerted of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving to Lepier's East gas station, personnel learned that the stolen vehicle was a Doyle Taxi Cab. The driver, who was inside the gas station, stated he came outside to find the vehicle missing.
fox9.com
Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station
(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
redlakenationnews.com
Warriors fall to Cass Lake Panthers in Overtime 94-86
What a game in Cass Lake tonight, everything you'd expect from these two teams! Big plays on both sides! Warriors come back from [being] down 12 in the final minutes to force overtime 80-80! In the extra period it was the Panthers who made the big plays and secured the win 94-86!
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
trfradio.com
Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
redlakenationnews.com
Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto"
Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto" of Cass Lake, Minnesota, passed away on January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 61 years. Survived by wife Rhonda and furry friend Scruffy. Survived by his children Kayla, Shileen, Josh & Brandon, his mother Violet, brothers Danny, Jon, Jack,...
lptv.org
Update: One Charged with Arson Following Bemidji Fire
A Bemidji man is charged with felony arson in connection to a fire on January 27. According to the criminal complaint, Ray Parsons, 34, allegedly set fire to the one-story mobile home. Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of Parsons causing property damage to the home at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies witnessed Parsons walk down the driveway of the mobile home, wielding two stainless steel knives.
lakesarearadio.net
Department of Corrections Orders Beltrami County Jail to Reduce Capacity By Wednesday
BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is ordering the Beltrami County Jail to reduce its capacity by Wednesday. The DOC received a complaint stemming from a suicide attempt last Tuesday where emergency medical care was delayed. On Friday, the DOC placed the Bemidji facility’s license on...
redlakenationnews.com
Warriors win in Clearbrook, 97-87
Ken Fox with the monster game finishing with 37, with Gerald KB with 24!. For the Bears, Westrum hit his 1,000th point and finished with 29, and Michael Roy had 22!!. Red Lake's JV comes back from being down 22-35 at the half and gets the big win 70-64!
Comments / 0