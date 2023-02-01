The Founders of ROOH Are Debuting a New Concept

The founders of ROOH , a “sophisticated bistro serving playful cocktails and modern Indian fare with California accents,” are introducing a new concept, Pippal , at Bay Street Emeryville .

Co-Owner Vikram Bhambri tells What Now San Francisco that “pipal,” or “peepal,” is the name of a sacred fig tree that grows across India, around which people often gather for meals and conversations. He shares that this is the idea behind the restaurant — he and Co-Owners Anu Bhambri and Rahul Bhambri envision it as a “place for people to come together and enjoy regional Indian food.”

As far as the menu is concerned, the Bhambris plans to “bring lesser-known regions’ dishes to the forefront,” for example, cuisine from Goa that’s Portuguese influenced. And to drink, Pippal will offer a seasonal cocktail program that centers on Indian ingredients, as well as beer and wine options, all of which can be enjoyed at the restaurant’s bar space or out on the dining terrace.

Vikram Bhambri informs What Now San Francisco that the restaurant has received all of the necessary permits and is about to begin construction, meaning Pippal is expected to be up and running in the summer of 2023.

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .