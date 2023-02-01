Northmen put an end to early Rayder lead, leave Charlevoix with a victory

CHARLEVOIX — The Petoskey boys’ basketball team knew heading into Tuesday’s contest with Charlevoix that a two-win Rayder team would have liked nothing more than to deliver them a blemish on the schedule.

And Charlevoix played like it early.

The Rayders grabbed a first quarter lead, though just as expected, Petoskey came back with a run. Then the Northmen added another that eventually put the game out reach, as they brought back a 67-31 victory from Charlevoix.

A traditional rivalry that goes years back, Petoskey coach Matt Tamm had a feeling his guys were going to get the best look they could from Charlevoix early.

“They stuck around, they’re gritty and this has always been a rivalry throughout the years,” said Tamm. “They were sticking around for a little while and then we sort of opened it up in the second half. It was nice to get everyone a decent amount of playing time.”

Petoskey improved to 10-5 overall on the season, having won two straight now after dropping back to back Big North Conference games. For Charlevoix, its a fall to 2-11 overall.

For a young Charlevoix group – once again led by freshman Joe Gaffney on the night – the night was another valuable learning experience for Anthony Troshak’s team.

Without much size around the lineup or teams quite at the level of Petoskey around the Lake Michigan Conference, it was a look the Troshak knows they need to learn from.

“Definitely a learning experience and that’s why I want to play these games,” he said. “That pressure, being able to handle that and how it’s going to make us better. Then guarding a big guy like Cade (Trudeau), we can’t simulate that in practice, so this was a good opportunity to get better.”

Charlevoix pulled out to a 12-9 advantage after the first quarter, leaning on four early points from Gaffney, along with back to back 3-pointers from Hudson Vollmer and Troy Nickel.

Trudeau then got going for Petoskey in the second and an 11-0 run for the Northmen brought Petoskey a 22-14 lead following a Jimmy Marshall 3-pointer.

By the end of the first half, which closed on a 3-pointer from Petoskey’s Shane Izzard, the Northmen pulled ahead in a 29-19 game.

“You could sort of feel it and the guys that came in off the bench were doing a nice job, sharing the ball and going inside-out against the zone, which we like to do,” said Tamm on his guys getting going.

It was much of the same in the third for Petoskey, with little spurts helping maintain the lead, then a 10-0 run closed the third to give the Northmen a 45-26 advantage heading to the fourth.

Between the third and fourth, Petoskey put together a 25-3 run that certainly put a stamp on the night.

“They’re a tough team and their pressure wears on you,” added Troshak. “It’s tough for us to simulate that in practice with their pressure and their size. They missed some shots early too, then started to get into a rhythm. They crushed us on the glass and that helped them.”

That pressure and turning defensive stops and turnovers into points at the other end was a big part in Petoskey building their lead, then taking off with the win, something Tamm only hopes improves the rest of the way.

“Part of it is our defense fuels our offense,” said Tamm. “At first, I thought we were playing reaction defense. Then we got a little further along and we started to anticipate and take away what they wanted to do, try to get some steals and try to convert. That’s one of the things we’ve got to get better at. We’re able to put points on the board, we’ve just got to get a lot better on the defensive end.”

Trudeau led the Northmen with 16 points, while Marshall and Izzard each scored 10 in a balanced night across the board for Petoskey.

For Charlevoix, Gaffney scored 13 points and Nickel added nine.

The Rayders will next head to tough Lake Michigan Conference foe Elk Rapids on Friday, Feb. 3.

Petoskey next travels to rival Gaylord on Friday for a Big North doubleheader with the Blue Devils. The first time around, Petoskey earned a 73-36 victory over Gaylord.