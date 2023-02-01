Union City takes down Maple Valley in OT; JV Chargers fall to Lions

UNION CITY, MI. — After 32 minutes of basketball Tuesday night at the McNett Fieldhouse in Union City, things still were not decided, meaning those in attendance were treated to some free basketball as the Chargers played host to future Big 8 conference foe Maple Valley for an exciting night of action on the hardwood that needed overtime to decide a victor. In the end the Chargers controlled the extra frame, turning a 44-44 tie at the end of regulation into a 55-48 non-conference victory.

It was a back-and-forth game from the word go, with Maple Valley outscoring Union City 9-7 in the first quarter, only to see the Chargers come back and take the second quarter 12-9, giving the home team a 19-18 lead at the half.

Union City extended that lead with a 16-11 third quarter advantage thanks to buckets from Riley Laird, Jeremy Zehr, Landon Galvin, Alex Hull and Eli Payne. The Chargers looked to be in good shape heading to the fourth, leading 35-29.

Maple Valley wasn’t about to go away so quietly however, battling right back throughout a back and forth final quarter, eventually outscoring the Chargers 15-9 to knot things up at 44-44 with only moments to go in the game. Union City had a good look at the end of regulation but could not get it to fall, forcing overtime.

“We decided to make things interesting down the stretch in regulation,” said Union City head coach Ben Chard. “We had a nice look at the end of regulation, we just couldn’t find the bottom of the net.”

Union City ramped up the defense in the extra period, holding the Lions to just four points on a pair of buckets from Camden Carpenter. The Chargers meanwhile dug in and put the win away with an 11-4 advantage, going on to take the 55-48 victory.

“Like the majority of our games this year, our team dug deep on defense and finished Maple Valley in OT,” added Chard. “It was a great win, however I would have settled with the win in regulation.”

Seven different Chargers scored in the win, led by Landon Galvin who poured in a game high 21 points. Also hitting double digits was junior guard Jeremy Zehr who scored 10 points.

Also adding to the Charger win was Rick Austin with six points; Alex Hull with six points; Riley Laird with four points; Aidan Decker with four points; and Eli Payne with four points.

Maple Valley was led on the night by Chanse Courtney who scored 17 points, the lone Lion in double figures.

With the loss Maple Valley falls to 4-9 on the season with their next action coming Friday when they host the fourth ranked and undefeated Olivet Eagles.

Union City meanwhile improves to 6-8 overall on the year and will next take to the courts Friday for their Team of Fame game where they will honor the 1975-76 Union City boys basketball team. The Chargers will face off with the Springport Spartans in a key Big 8 conference battle beginning right after the JV game and the Team of Fame festivities.

Union City JV boys nipped by Maple Valley in non-conference clash

UNION CITY, MI. — The Union City JV boys basketball team dropped a heart breaker to the visitors from Maple Valley Tuesday night, falling by the score of 38-32.

Union City led early on, outscoring Maple Valley 11-6 in the first quarter. The Lions came back with a 9-5 advantage in the second quarter, closing the score to 16-15 at the half.

The Chargers looked to take control of things in the third quarter, outscoring the JV Lions 13-5, building a solid 29-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter of play. Maple Valley came roaring back however, outscoring Union City 18-3 throughout the final eight minutes to close out the win, defeating the Chargers by the score of 38-32.

Union City only had five players notch a point on the night, led by two in double figures. Leading the way for the JV Chargers was Brendan Snyder with 13 points while Jason Shoop added 11 points. Also chipping in for Union City was Zane Coppock with four points; Bradley Hunt with two points; and Kent Robbins with two points.

Maple Valley was led by Jakeb McDonald who had 13 points while Jimmy Wiggs and Noah Musser added nine points each.