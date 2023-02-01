Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW WILL AFFECT WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...ALLEGANY COUNTY IN WESTERN MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...NORTHERN GRANT COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...MORGAN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...MINERAL COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...BERKELEY COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA At 415 AM EST, an area of moderate snow was located along a line extending from near Claylick to 8 miles east of Cumberland. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Cumberland, Martinsburg, Keyser, Romney, Shepherdstown, Hancock, Bel Air, Paw Paw, Municipal Stadium, Greenwood, Robinwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, La Vale, Boonsboro, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Fort Ashby and Berkeley Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in Maryland between mile markers 39 and 80. Interstate 70 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 37. Interstate 81 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 12. Visibilities can be reduced below one half mile. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:37:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan A SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEASTERN HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA At 435 AM EST, a snow shower was located along a line extending from near Williamsport to near Paw Paw. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Martinsburg, Shepherdstown, Greenwood, Boonsboro, Inwood, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Mount Aetna, Mount Lena, San Mar, Saint James, Kearneysville, Berkeley, Halfway, Keedysville, Funkstown, Falling Waters, Sharpsburg and Fairplay. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Maryland between mile markers 24 and 36. Interstate 81 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 4. Use extra caution if you are traveling into or through this snow shower. Changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are possible. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Baker, central Columbia and east central Suwannee Counties through 600 AM EST At 508 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wellborn, or near White Springs, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Five Points, Watertown, Winfield, Olustee, Suwannee Valley and Sanderson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Union, Western Clay, Western Duval by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradford, southeastern Baker, northeastern Union, northwestern Clay and southwestern Duval Counties through 630 AM EST At 556 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sanderson, or 8 miles north of Raiford, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Cecil Field, Maxville, Sanderson, Oakleaf Plantation, Baldwin and Ellerbee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 03:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow and very cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Taylor, Inland Taylor, Lafayette, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Taylor; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lafayette, northern Taylor and southeastern Madison Counties through 445 AM EST At 359 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 20 miles south of Monticello to 12 miles west of Perry to 21 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Perry, Pinland, Iddo, Chancey, Secotan, Boyd, Smith, Buckville, Mayo Junction, Townsend, Lake Bird, Foley, Perry-Foley Airport, Bucell Junction, Athena, Day, Hampton Springs, Shady Grove and Fenholloway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties Weak system today with a second, stronger winter storm slated to arrive by Saturday evening * A weak storm is expected to push through northeast California today with breezy winds. Gusts along ridges of 40 to 60 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph along Highway 395, especially south of Susanville. Winds will begin to diminish late this afternoon. * Scattered snow showers will move into the mountains west of Highway 395 this morning. While accumulations are expected to be minimal, up to 2 inches will be possible above 5500 feet. * A more potent winter storm is expected to move into the area Saturday evening through Sunday. This system will bring more widespread wind and snow impacts. Total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 inches will be possible above 5000 feet, with 7 to 15 inches west of US-395. Stay tuned to forecast updates as we head into the weekend. In the meantime, download the Caltrans "Quickmap" application so you will have access to the latest information on California roadway conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 05:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. These winds are expected to diminish late tonight into Saturday.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 02:43:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Valley, Daniels, Sheridan and Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite is possible on exposed skin within 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 03:18:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-04 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches above 4000 feet with 18 to 36 inches above 6000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From late Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels initially start out at 5500 to 6500 feet late Saturday afternoon and lower to 3500 to 4500 feet on Sunday.
High Wind Watch issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Watch issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
