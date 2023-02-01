Effective: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties Weak system today with a second, stronger winter storm slated to arrive by Saturday evening * A weak storm is expected to push through northeast California today with breezy winds. Gusts along ridges of 40 to 60 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph along Highway 395, especially south of Susanville. Winds will begin to diminish late this afternoon. * Scattered snow showers will move into the mountains west of Highway 395 this morning. While accumulations are expected to be minimal, up to 2 inches will be possible above 5500 feet. * A more potent winter storm is expected to move into the area Saturday evening through Sunday. This system will bring more widespread wind and snow impacts. Total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 inches will be possible above 5000 feet, with 7 to 15 inches west of US-395. Stay tuned to forecast updates as we head into the weekend. In the meantime, download the Caltrans "Quickmap" application so you will have access to the latest information on California roadway conditions.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO