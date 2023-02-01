ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Hogan says he's giving 2024 White House run 'very serious consideration'

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan told Fox News on Tuesday that he was giving the 2024 presidential election "very serious consideration."

"We've been really successful outside of Washington where everything appears to be broken and nothing but divisiveness and dysfunction," he said.

Hogan touted some of his accomplishments as governor, noting that he operated in "one of the bluest states in the country" and yet still managed to get state lawmakers "to cut taxes eight years in a row by 4.8 billion."

He also boasted that he had "the biggest economic turnaround in America."

"So, we're taking a close look at it," he said.

Hogan shared the interview on his Instagram account.

"White Washington is completely broken and heading in the wrong direction, we've shown how to win and deliver conservative results in the most difficult possible environment," he said in an Instagram post. "That's why I am giving serious consideration to running for president."

MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
