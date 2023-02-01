Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Scire leads Old Bridge past Edison
Adam Scire led all scorers with 18 points to pace Old Bridge past Edison, 48-45, in Old Bridge. Krish Patel also had 14 points for Old Bridge (9-10). Ermin Kapo totaled 13 points for Edison (8-13), while Selbin Sabio and Jonathan Baio tallied nine points apiece in the loss. Old...
Wrestling: Emerson/Park Ridge downs New Milford for 6th-consecutive NJIC championship
Wrestling: Emerson/Park Ridge vs New Milford, NJIC Final on Feb. 2, 2023. — The NJIC wrestling championship has been running for six years. Emerson/Park Ridge has ran away with it each time. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Boys ice hockey - Toms River South-East scores four unanswered to take 15th win
A three-goal second period started a massive comeback, propelling Toms River South-East to a 4-1 victory over Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck at the Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River. Ryan Fortunato and Brady Verdon scored to give Toms River East-South the lead, which was followed by a short-handed finish by...
Middletown South boys basketball adds 15th straight win on Senior Night
When Middletown South walked off the court the day after Christmas, all it could do was wonder what it was going to take to get in the win column this winter. The Eagles had just came up short in overtime against Brick Memorial at RWJ Barnabas Healthcare Arena and it seemed like this team couldn’t buy a win.
Girls Basketball: Opening quarter lead holds up for West Essex in win over Caldwell
West Essex’s hot start held up in the end to narrowly defeat Caldwell 48-46, in North Caldwell. West Essex (13-5) led 17-11 after the first quarter, and clutched on to that lead for the rest of the game as Caldwell (5-13) matched bucket for bucket. At halftime West Essex...
Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Neuenhaus powers Saddle River Day over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Parker Neuenhaus had 20 points as Saddle River Day beat Monroe 58-40 on the road. Richard Machado added 19 points and thre 3-pointers in the win. Myle Marabuto had 16 points to lead Monroe. Mark Laughery added 10 more. Saddle River methodically extended their six-point halftime lead with a 15-9...
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
Boys Ice Hockey: Gill St. Bernard’s scores twice in third period to defeat Vernon
Gill St. Bernard’s scored two goals in the third period to comeback and defeat Vernon 3-2 at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Michael Scarpati scored shorthanded at 9:53 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2, then Julian Tramontano put in the game winning goal with 2:02 left to play as Gill St. Bernard’s (4-7-2) won its second straight game.
Kittatinny edges out Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Mike Zoellner scored 18 points for Kittatinny as it defeated Morristown-Beard 44-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (7-8) held a 24-20 lead at the half and outscored Morristown-Beard 20-19 in the second half. Caedon Jones also had 11 points. Morristown-Beard falls to 2-15 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying...
Wayne Valley outlasts Fair Lawn in key divisional matchup - Boys basketball recap
Krenar Shaqiri and Andrew Teicher each posted double-doubles to lead Wayne Valley to a 43-37 victory over Fair Lawn in a Big North Independence Division contest in Fair Lawn. Shaqiri finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Teicher posted 12 points and 10 rebounds for Wayne Valley (10-10), who held an eight-point lead at halftime. Fair Lawn (13-5) would respond with a 15-7 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 29.
Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex rallies past West Morris to win Haas Division title
On December 10th, everything went wrong for Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex. The tri-op, in its first season in the MCSSIHL Haas Division after spending the last two in the Charette, found itself in an early hole against the reigning Haas Cup champions in West Morris in that game. Things just continued to spiral out of control in that contest, en route to a rude awakening in a 10-3 loss that day.
Boys Basketball: Second quarter run propels Bayonne past Lincoln
Bayonne used a second quarter run to build big lead in an eventual 53-29 win over Lincoln, in Jersey City. After it led by just four points at the end of the first quarter, Bayonne (14-7), went on a 19-8 run in the second that extended the lead to 28-13 at halftime.
Boys Basketball: Ingram drops 33 to lead St. Joseph (Met.) past No. 10 Rutgers Prep
Josh Ingram scored a game high 33 points to lead St. Joseph (Met.) to a 73-61 win over Rutgers Prep, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. Ingram has scored 30 or more points in two of the Falcons’ last six games, and in the other four games he’s scored at least 20 points.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth wins big over Marlboro-Holmdel
Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth took full control from the opening puck drop and never let it go in a 7-1 win over Marlboro-Holmdel at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (10-3-3) jumped out of the gates with four goals in the first period. Marlboro-Holmdel’s lone goal came in the second period.
Toms River North takes Donovan Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Julia Grodzicki went four of six from the line in her 11 points as Toms River North won at home, 44-37, over Donovan Catholic. Toms River North (16-2) trailed 21-20 at the half but pulled away for good with a 13-8 run in the third quarter. Gabriella Ross led everyone...
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
