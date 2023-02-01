ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

NJ.com

Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap

Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap

Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny edges out Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Mike Zoellner scored 18 points for Kittatinny as it defeated Morristown-Beard 44-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (7-8) held a 24-20 lead at the half and outscored Morristown-Beard 20-19 in the second half. Caedon Jones also had 11 points. Morristown-Beard falls to 2-15 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley outlasts Fair Lawn in key divisional matchup - Boys basketball recap

Krenar Shaqiri and Andrew Teicher each posted double-doubles to lead Wayne Valley to a 43-37 victory over Fair Lawn in a Big North Independence Division contest in Fair Lawn. Shaqiri finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Teicher posted 12 points and 10 rebounds for Wayne Valley (10-10), who held an eight-point lead at halftime. Fair Lawn (13-5) would respond with a 15-7 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 29.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex rallies past West Morris to win Haas Division title

On December 10th, everything went wrong for Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex. The tri-op, in its first season in the MCSSIHL Haas Division after spending the last two in the Charette, found itself in an early hole against the reigning Haas Cup champions in West Morris in that game. Things just continued to spiral out of control in that contest, en route to a rude awakening in a 10-3 loss that day.
BERNARDS, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

