Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified Documents
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation Already
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home
Delfosse, Johnson, power No. 7 Ewing past Hillsborough - Girls basketball recap
Te’Yala Delfosse scored a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds, six steals, four assists and four blocks as Ewing, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Hillsborough, 86-67, in Ewing. Joi Johnson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Ewing (19-2), which stormed out to a...
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Freehold Township defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter posted a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Freehold Township as it defeatd Freehold Borough 79-57 in the Jack Kuhnert Memorial Game at Freehold Township High School in Freehold. Freehold Township (15-3) took the win in the game for the third year in a row, also extending its win...
No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas edges unranked Colonia in OT - Boys basketball recap
Michael Jones put in 14 points while Terrell Pitts added 10 more as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won in overtime on the road, 49-48, over Colonia. St. Thomas Aquinas (20-1) led 27-21 at the half but Colonia (16-5) finished with a 17-11 run to end regulation in a 46-46 tie.
Wildwood’s Hans joins 1,000-point club in loss to Salem - Boys basketball recap
Wildwood junior Junior Hans scored five points to join the Warriros’ 1,000-point club in a 70-40 loss at Salem. Hans needed three points to reach the milestone. Jabez Danzues had 22 points to lead Salem. Anthony Farmer scored 17 points and Amare Smith added 12 to the cause. Brian...
Washington Township defeats Clearview - Boys basketball recap
Dan Reistle finished with 20 points for Washington Township in its 58-54 victory over Clearview in Sewell. Washington Township (16-4) sprang out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 31-25 in the second half, Washington Township held on for the win.
Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex rallies past West Morris to win Haas Division title
On December 10th, everything went wrong for Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex. The tri-op, in its first season in the MCSSIHL Haas Division after spending the last two in the Charette, found itself in an early hole against the reigning Haas Cup champions in West Morris in that game. Things just continued to spiral out of control in that contest, en route to a rude awakening in a 10-3 loss that day.
St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap
Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan’s one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
No. 15 St. Augustine tops St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys basketball recap
St. Augustine, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Hamm.) 71-44 in Hammonton. St. Augustine captures the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title with the win and improves to 17-4 on the year. St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 11-10 with the loss. This story will be updated. Thank...
Boys Ice Hockey: Gill St. Bernard’s scores twice in third period to defeat Vernon
Gill St. Bernard’s scored two goals in the third period to comeback and defeat Vernon 3-2 at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Michael Scarpati scored shorthanded at 9:53 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2, then Julian Tramontano put in the game winning goal with 2:02 left to play as Gill St. Bernard’s (4-7-2) won its second straight game.
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
N.J. wrestlers in the national college rankings for Feb. 2: Rutgers adds new face
Billy Janzer, a redshirt junior for Rutgers and former two-time state champion from Delsea, wrestled his way back into the national rankings this week following back-to-back wins against Michigan and Northwestern. Against Northwestern, Janzer downed No. 28 Andrew Davison in overtime. It was a victory that came a week after Janzer pushed Michigan State’s 14th-ranked Cameron Caffey to the brink before losing in sudden victory.
Swishful thinking: Hey, Geo Baker, can you make me a hoops star like you?
WOODBRIDGE — The rim rattled and the ball hit the gym floor with a thud as I shuffled over to collect my latest miss. Was this 11 in a row? Twelve? Amid my huffing-and-puffing and the shame of it all, I had lost count. With beads of sweat running...
Donalds is enjoying her first year as Delmar’s athletic trainer
Kasey Donalds is in her first year as the Delmar athletic trainer after graduating from the University of Lynchburg (Va.). Though she is not new to the area, she has been welcomed by the Delmar community. “They’ve (athletes and coaches) made me feel very welcome,” said Donalds, who added that...
Polytech Panthers in a 9 game winning streak
WOODSIDE, Del – The Polytech Panthers demolish the Sussex Central Golden Knights by 25 points. The Panthers were on fire behind the arc, making 15 three-pointers. Kyle Gamber led the way with 29 points and 6 three-pointers, Xavier Brewington added 18 points and 5 three-pointers and Dorrell Little chipped in 21 points and 3 three-pointers. Polytech moves to 12-2 on the season.
Seaford basketball court named after former head coach Dave Baker
The Seaford High School Ben Sirman Gymnasium now has long time Coach Dave Baker’s name permanently in Seaford history as the court was named “Dave Baker Court” on Tuesday night. Coach Dave Baker came to Seaford after graduating from Western Maryland College in 1968 and was hired...
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Kevin Willard on his '23 class, philosophy, recruit who might be his best ever
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard signed new players after arriving last March. But when a coach is hired at that stage, after most seniors are off the market and classes are largely solidified, it's his first recruiting class after a full cycle that's typically viewed as his first real class. For Willard, that's the 2023 class, in which Maryland has a recent verbal commitment in center Braden Pierce and three early signees in Jamie Kaiser Jr., DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jahnathan Lamothe.
Seaford's Delino DeShields earns another shot as a Minor League manager
Seaford baseball legend Delino Deshields will once again be a Minor League manager this summer. The three-sport standout and Delaware State News 80's Delaware Athlete of the Decade, was named the manager of the Harrisburg Senators, the AA affiliate of the Washington Nationals, one step above the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their organization.
N.J. doubles its rate of expanding charter school spots
Students at Achievers Early College Prep Charter School brought letters home on Thursday with long-awaited news – their middle school won state approval to expand through grade 12 after the state denied that request the previous year. “We’re enthused, but it’s a little bittersweet,” said Efe Odeleye, the school’s...
