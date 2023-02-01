ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

NJ.com

Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap

Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex rallies past West Morris to win Haas Division title

On December 10th, everything went wrong for Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex. The tri-op, in its first season in the MCSSIHL Haas Division after spending the last two in the Charette, found itself in an early hole against the reigning Haas Cup champions in West Morris in that game. Things just continued to spiral out of control in that contest, en route to a rude awakening in a 10-3 loss that day.
BERNARDS, NJ
NJ.com

St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap

Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan’s one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. wrestlers in the national college rankings for Feb. 2: Rutgers adds new face

Billy Janzer, a redshirt junior for Rutgers and former two-time state champion from Delsea, wrestled his way back into the national rankings this week following back-to-back wins against Michigan and Northwestern. Against Northwestern, Janzer downed No. 28 Andrew Davison in overtime. It was a victory that came a week after Janzer pushed Michigan State’s 14th-ranked Cameron Caffey to the brink before losing in sudden victory.
starpublications.online

Donalds is enjoying her first year as Delmar’s athletic trainer

Kasey Donalds is in her first year as the Delmar athletic trainer after graduating from the University of Lynchburg (Va.). Though she is not new to the area, she has been welcomed by the Delmar community. “They’ve (athletes and coaches) made me feel very welcome,” said Donalds, who added that...
DELMAR, DE
WMDT.com

Polytech Panthers in a 9 game winning streak

WOODSIDE, Del – The Polytech Panthers demolish the Sussex Central Golden Knights by 25 points. The Panthers were on fire behind the arc, making 15 three-pointers. Kyle Gamber led the way with 29 points and 6 three-pointers, Xavier Brewington added 18 points and 5 three-pointers and Dorrell Little chipped in 21 points and 3 three-pointers. Polytech moves to 12-2 on the season.
WOODSIDE, DE
starpublications.online

Seaford basketball court named after former head coach Dave Baker

The Seaford High School Ben Sirman Gymnasium now has long time Coach Dave Baker’s name permanently in Seaford history as the court was named “Dave Baker Court” on Tuesday night. Coach Dave Baker came to Seaford after graduating from Western Maryland College in 1968 and was hired...
SEAFORD, DE
247Sports

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Kevin Willard on his '23 class, philosophy, recruit who might be his best ever

Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard signed new players after arriving last March. But when a coach is hired at that stage, after most seniors are off the market and classes are largely solidified, it's his first recruiting class after a full cycle that's typically viewed as his first real class. For Willard, that's the 2023 class, in which Maryland has a recent verbal commitment in center Braden Pierce and three early signees in Jamie Kaiser Jr., DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jahnathan Lamothe.
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Seaford's Delino DeShields earns another shot as a Minor League manager

Seaford baseball legend Delino Deshields will once again be a Minor League manager this summer. The three-sport standout and Delaware State News 80's Delaware Athlete of the Decade, was named the manager of the Harrisburg Senators, the AA affiliate of the Washington Nationals, one step above the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their organization.
SEAFORD, DE
NJ.com

N.J. doubles its rate of expanding charter school spots

Students at Achievers Early College Prep Charter School brought letters home on Thursday with long-awaited news – their middle school won state approval to expand through grade 12 after the state denied that request the previous year. “We’re enthused, but it’s a little bittersweet,” said Efe Odeleye, the school’s...
